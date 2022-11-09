Virtana Expands Multi-Cloud Management Platform to Encompass Capacity Planning, Cloud Cost Optimization and Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM)

Company Evolves Award-Winning IPM Solution Capabilities and Integrates into Core SaaS Virtana Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced it is integrating its flagship Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) solution, VirtualWisdom, into Virtana Platform. Virtana Platform is a unified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform that can consolidate several products into a single tool, helping customers overcome tool sprawl challenges. As part of Virtana's commitment to innovation and customer obsession, the company has integrated over a decade of on-premises monitoring expertise into the easy-to-use, SaaS-based Virtana Multi-Cloud Insights Platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtana) (PRNewswire)

With 82% of enterprise organizations currently leveraging a multi-cloud strategy and 63% of these organizations using five or more separate tools for migration, cloud cost optimization, IPM, and cloud infrastructure monitoring, it is imperative to easily solve cost, capacity, and performance challenges. One study found that 82% of organizations with workloads running in the public cloud have incurred "unnecessary" cloud costs. Virtana Platform delivers insights and recommendations across all aspects of multi-cloud infrastructure, allowing enterprises to make data-driven investments and accelerate planning, all tied to business outcomes.

Virtana's IPM integration delivers an industry-leading foundation for Virtana Platform, as evidenced by the product's 5-star ratings across dozens of reviews on the trusted Gartner Peer Insights rating platform. One reviewer in the banking industry said, "The product is outstanding, it gives us a view into our environment that is not matched by other products we have used or reviewed." Another reviewer in the IT services industry cited the following as what they liked most about the product: "1 - It is packed with best AI capabilities. 2 - Faster resolution. 3 - Capacity forecasting is one of the best features. 4 - Continuously managing applications and resources."

Virtana Platform is powered by high fidelity data collection, automated discovery, dependency mapping, and AI-powered insight, and provides unified Kubernetes support across the portfolio. Virtana's Multi-Cloud Insights Platform offers four main products:

Infrastructure Performance Management: Ensures maximum performance of the entire infrastructure across multi-cloud environments

Capacity Planning: Forecasts capacity demands, projects how capacity matches to future business objectives, and leverages actionable insights on potential issues

Cost Management: Radically simplifies cloud cost management and cultivates cloud cost accountability

Workload Placement: Plans smarter any-to-any migrations with better decisions about workload priorities, groups, and deployments

To simplify the user journey, Virtana is introducing a new innovative technology called 'CloudMonitor,' which allows customers to bring together various services across the main Virtana Platform products. CloudMonitor provides a holistic view of users' hybrid infrastructure estate and solves the most challenging performance, cost, and capacity issues.

"The integration of our Infrastructure Performance Management product into Virtana Platform is a critical next step in advancing our core technology. This move allows Virtana to accelerate delivery of newer capabilities, provide more insights, and accelerate efficiencies," said Jon Cyr, VP of Product Development at Virtana. "Organizations leveraging the cloud today are overwhelmed with data, tools, spend, and more — we're simplifying the journey for customers every step of the way."

Virtana's Multi-Cloud Insights Platform delivers the following core benefits:

Ensure Rapid Problem Resolution: up to 80% decrease mean time to resolution

Expand Efficiency of Existing Assets: up to 50% increase in asset efficiency

De-risk Optimization Initiatives: Up to 50% staff productivity gains without impacting application performance

Reduce Cost: Consume only the products you need, and save up to 30% on cloud costs

Companies can try Virtana's Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) and monitoring solution for 30 days at no cost at: virtana.com/IPM-try-and-buy

About Virtana

Virtana provides a multi-cloud insights platform to simplify the performance, optimization, movement, and monitoring of workloads across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS Virtana Platform allows enterprises to efficiently monitor their infrastructure, optimize their costs, and right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's Cost Management solution at virtana.com/CCM-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #SimplifyYourCloud

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtana