Thrive Pet Healthcare Hires Angela Jaskolski as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare ("Thrive"), a leading national network of over 350 veterinary hospitals, today announced that it has hired Angela Jaskolski as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Jaskolski will work hand-in-hand with Thrive's medical leadership team to further drive operational and medical excellence synergies. As one team, they will continue addressing the needs of over 1.3 million pets annually and enhancing access to veterinary care throughout pets' lives.

"Angela is a dynamic leader with an impressive background of building and scaling consumer-facing systems, where customer experience is paramount," said Odis Pirtle, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Pet Healthcare. "Her fresh perspective and deep service expertise will be a tremendous asset to supporting the continued growth of our hospital network. We're excited to welcome Angela to the team."

Prior to joining Thrive, Jaskolski served as COO of Self Esteem Brands (SEB) supporting their family of brands. She has also previously held several operational leadership roles with Regis Corporation and for an exclusive distributor of Aveda products prior to SEB.

"The health and wellness of pets are at the heart of everything we do," added Dr. Scott Schatzberg, Thrive's Chief Medical Officer and a recognized international authority in veterinary neurology. "Our promise of exceptional veterinary care is rooted in effective cross-team collaboration and active listening to deliver even better outcomes for patients and their families. I believe that Angela's leadership will be instrumental to our collective success."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the wildly talented and committed team at Thrive Pet Healthcare," shared Jaskolski. "I'm inspired by the company's vision to deliver innovative, best-in-class care for pets and an unparalleled experience for its clients. I am fully aligned with Thrive's longstanding commitment to caring deeply about the veterinarians and hospital teams who make that vision possible."

Jaskolski succeeds Odis Pirtle, who now serves as Thrive's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Thrive Pet Healthcare is making it easier for pet owners to receive frequent, high-quality care throughout their pet's lives through the Thrive Plus™ membership program. The program, a first-of-its-kind pet care membership, is on track to reach its goal of expanding to 100 primary care veterinary hospitals nationwide by the end of 2022. The program includes free unlimited pet wellness exams, 10% off additional services, and $5 nail trims.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 350 primary, acute, and specialty hospitals, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the profession and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence.

