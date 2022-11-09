Polyphia Guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage Sign on as Fishman Fluence Artists

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishman is honored to announce that Tim Henson and Scott LePage of the progressive rock band Polyphia have joined the company's artist roster.

Since their formation in Plano, Texas in 2010, Polyphia have made a name for themselves by blending intricate guitar riffs with other musical genres, along with progressive metal & rock influences. Their impressive catalog has earned them 300M+ global streams, 90M+ YouTube views, and international acclaim.

Tim Henson is widely considered one of the hottest guitarists in the world. Unafraid of new technology and forging new paths, Tim has chosen Fishman Fluence Multi-Voice pickups to take his music to new sonic horizons.

Scott LePage has been pushing the boundaries of guitar music since 2013. Since then, Polyphia have continued to bend genres by weaving intricate guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms, bass-heavy trap music, and gnarling metal into their own unique and refreshing blend.

After Fishman installed a set of Fluence Humbuckers into his live guitar, Scott's perspective on his leads shifted as his options of sonic versatility increased.

Polyphia released their latest album "Remember That You Will Die" on October 28th. The album includes contributions and collaborations with Brasstracks, Anomalie, Sophia Black, Killstation, $not, Lil West, Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and guitar legend Steve Vai.

Fresh from wrapping up a headlining U.S. tour, Polyphia is set to hit the road again in April of 2023, including dates in Europe.

Both guitarists will be introducing new Fluence-equipped Ibanez models in 2023.

For over 40 years, Fishman has been providing musicians with high-quality gear that empowers—and inspires—them to discover their own unique, authentic sound. Fishman's ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped the company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories. Around the world and night after night, Fishman products are proudly played by musicians on stages big and small.

