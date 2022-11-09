As its 15th location, the facility will ensure that the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., has a presence within 20 minutes of every resident in the county

VANCOUVER, Wash. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint venture partners PMB, a leading, purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care, and Vancouver Clinic, announced the grand opening of a $75 million, 80,225 square-foot clinic in Vancouver, WA. A special Grand Opening event was held on Friday, November 4 to commemorate the new facility.

PMB | Vancouver Clinic | Medical Office Building Grand Opening (PRNewswire)

PMB Announces Grand Opening of Healthcare Facility in Vancouver, WA

"PMB's mission to is to elevate the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's live – and we believe that this facility reflects those values beautifully," says Pietro Martinez, VP of Architecture and Construction at PMB. "We know that the new clinic will be a valued healthcare destination to the community, the medical professionals who work there and more."

Mark Mantei, CEO of Vancouver Clinic, the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., says the new clinic will create greater access to patients within the community.

"Vancouver Clinic has planned a significant advance in value-based healthcare delivery with a new state of the art surgery center and advanced urgent care. The pandemic delayed those plans but with the help of PMB, we have been able to move ahead. We are on time and in budget to open the facility. We are grateful to our partners PMB."

The new, three-story facility, is located at 2529 N.E. 139th St., and recently received its Certificate of Occupancy by Clark County. It will house an ambulatory surgery center, urgent care services, as well as offering orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, sports medicine, and other healthcare specialties.

The architect for the project is Portland, Ore.-based ZGF Architects, and the general contractor is Andersen Construction, which is also headquartered in Portland.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer and is comprised of a committed, multidisciplinary team of forward-thinkers and problem-solvers from every field, united by a shared purpose: elevating the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's lives. PMB is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog https://pmbllc.com/pmb-announces-grand-opening-of-healthcare-facility-in-vancouver-wa/

PMB Grand Opening The Vancouver Clinic (PRNewswire)

PMB Grand Opening Vancouver Clinic (PRNewswire)

PMB - Healthcare Real Estate Developer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PMB