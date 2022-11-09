HCP Launches Customer Advisory Board to Relieve the Post-Acute Care Industry's Biggest Challenges

REXBURG, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, the leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, launched its Customer Advisory Board, bringing together over 20 of the top leaders and partners in the care industry to receive strategic insights from customers regarding the status of HCP's product, emerging industry trends, and direction of the company.

The Customer Advisory Board will be a voice for the industry, comprised of agencies and professionals who have achieved outstanding results with HCP's Experience Management, Training, and Reputation Management solutions. Through its Board, HCP will continue to enable providers to become the best employer and provider in their area.

New Board members include: Laura Shaw de-Bruin, Norwood Seniors Network; Samantha Franklin, Hospice of Arkansas; Katy Sperl, Androscoggin; Laura Quinn, Right at Home; Wyatt Godfrey, Right at Home; Shannon Mitchell, Right at Home; Emily Undajon, Right at Home; Zack Woods, Brightstar Care; Brett Ringold, A Long Term Companion; Nora Triola, BAYADA; Brittney Schauss, Heritage Hospice; Jake Rankin, Talem Home Care; Karen Schacht, Jaybird Senior Living; Kaylee Neegaard, Jaybird Senior Living; Sara Kelinek, Jaybird Senior Living; Ethan Guerrieri, Preferred Care at Home; Cyril Vergis, Arosa; Jenelle Schneider, Home Helpers; Nicole Wilson, Synergy; Ally Waters, FirstLight; Aaron Sinykin, Devoted Guardians; John Ball, Outreach Health.

"To continue offering cutting-edge solutions to the industry, we need strategic focus from customers to dig deeper into industry's biggest challenges," said Brian Zeichick, Chief Product Officer at HCP. "Post-acute care is a dynamic industry, and the more we learn from our customers, the more we can adapt our solutions to meet their needs."

"It's an honor to be a member of Home Care Pulse's Customer Advisory Board," said Brett Ringold, Vice President of A Long Term Companion. "Home Care Pulse has been so vital to our agency's success, and we could not imagine operating A Long Term Companion without the insights and feedback that we receive from them. From surveys to benchmarking, training and beyond, I truly believe that Home Care Pulse is raising the standard of care in our industry, and I'm excited to contribute as a member of the Customer Advisory Board."

The Customer Advisory Board will meet quarterly to discuss current industry findings and opportunities.

"The initiation of our Customer Advisory Board is a significant milestone toward industry unity," said Todd Austin, President of HCP. "In making any business decision, the first and most important step is listening to our customers: their needs, wants, expectations, and more. HCP's Customer Advisory Board will transform the way we approach new products, features, and messaging, and will substantially improve the business operations of those we serve."

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/

