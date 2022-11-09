Centage Launches New Website Reflective of Commitment to Modern FP&A and the Evolving Office of Finance

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation (www.centage.com), the leading provider of modern FP&A software solutions for finance teams, today announced the launch of the company's new website, a reflection of its continuing efforts to innovate and expand in the FP&A market and invest in product development, technology and support of customers by providing a superior user experience and best-of-breed budgeting, planning and forecasting solutions. The new website can be viewed here.

"We have extensive experience in FP&A and building solutions by listening to and working with finance teams. We work hard every day to continually innovate and bring modern technology to the market," said John Murdock, president and CEO of Centage. "With Planning Maestro, we have the state-of-the art technology, so we needed to design a website that mirrors our current organization and modern platform, as well as the evolution of the office of finance in recent years."

By listening to customers and the market, Centage has been on a constant quest to enhance Planning Maestro to best support mid-market organizations as they manage constant change. In the three years since its launch, the company has continuously improved and enhanced the product to support a wide range of mid-market businesses as they grow, plan, and make decisions to optimize company performance.

"Our new website is a game-changer for us," said Murdock. "It truly reflects who we are today - from the modern solutions we provide, to the customers we support - we have all evolved and will continue to do so to ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation."

In addition to the launch of the new website, Centage has also earned several notable industry and analyst awards in 2022:

About Centage

Centage is a leading provider of modern FP&A software solutions that empower Finance teams to lead the way to a stronger, more agile business. Our cloud platform, Planning Maestro, makes sophisticated budgeting, planning, and forecasting easy and accessible. Intuitive automation accelerates workflows and improves accuracy, enabling Finance leaders to deliver reliable information and meaningful insights at the speed of today's business. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com, follow on LinkedIn, or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

