Abuelo's Again Pays Tribute to American Veterans with Honor Flight Fundraisers

"Queso for Heroes" Promotion Salutes U.S. Veterans by Raising Funds to Help Honor Flight Provide Free Transportation for Veterans to Visit Memorials in Washington, D.C.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is again saluting America's veterans by working with the Honor Flight Network, a national nonprofit organization that honors our nation's veterans with a cost-free trip to visit the national memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. Abuelo's will donate $1 to the Honor Flight Network for each Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer sold from Monday, November 7 through Friday, November 11, at all Abuelo's locations.

"We're grateful for our partnership with Abuelo's, which helps us fulfill our mission to honor our veterans with a once in a lifetime trip to the nation's capital to share a day of honor with fellow servicemembers and remember fallen comrades," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "Partners like Abuelo's and their guests make it possible for our veterans to get the recognition they so heroically earned with their service to our country."

"It's our privilege to honor the men and women who sacrificed so much to protect our freedom," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's. "This is a cause that is near to our hearts at Abuelo's, so we're thrilled about the opportunity to work with Honor Flight to raise funds for such a worthy cause, and I am grateful to our attentive staff and generous guests who make it all possible again this year."

The Honor Flight Network provides trips at no cost to eligible participating veterans as an expression of gratitude for their service. Tapping into its nationwide network, the nonprofit has flown over 250,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. so they can visit national memorials and monuments that honor their service, meet fellow veterans and pay tribute to friends lost in past conflicts. To learn more about the Honor Flight Network, please visit www.honorflight.org. Find the nearest Abuelo's location at www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 26 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 250,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

