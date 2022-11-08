Child & Family Center Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer, Nikki Buckstead

Extensive Search and Recruitment Process Led by Envision Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Child & Family Center has announced that Nikki Buckstead has been selected as its new CEO, effective November 14. The nonprofit provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavior therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

Buckstead has over 30 years of experience in social services and 20 years in nonprofit leadership. She most recently helmed the Family Solutions Collaborative of Orange County. Her extensive experience in the fields of mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness aligns with her passion for advocacy and working to reduce stigma and build collaboration.

Board Chair Dr. Marc Winger commented, "Our Board of Directors and its search committee worked diligently for over a year to identify someone who possesses the passion for those we serve. We are confident that we found someone who will work closely with the board and staff as we continue fulfilling our mission of changing lives, healing relationships, and helping people thrive. On behalf of our Board, I thank Dr. Joan Aschoff for her leadership over the past eight years, and wish her the best for her retirement."

"Child & Family Center is a wonderful mission driven organization and it has been my great pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve as its CEO for the past eight years," said Aschoff. "It was important to take the time to find the right leader with the skills and heart to continue the mission and move the agency forward. We have found that leader in Nikki."

The appointment of Buckstead comes after an extensive search and recruitment process led by Dr. Winger and the search committee, in conjunction with Envision Consulting--a consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York, specializing in nonprofit executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2021, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color.

www.envisionnonprofit.com

View original content:

SOURCE Envision Consulting