Westbridge Renewable Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for Georgetown Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project

278MWp Solar PV + up to 200MWh BESS permitted and licensed for construction

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQB: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ3) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Georgetown Solar Inc. ("Georgetown"), has obtained Power Plant and Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") Approval (Decision 27205-D02-2022) and a Substation Permit and License (Decision 27205-D03-2022) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for its flagship project, the Georgetown Solar + Energy Storage Project (the "Georgetown Project" or the "Project").

The Georgetown Project marks the first of four Alberta projects of Westbridge to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Georgetown to construct and operate the Project, located near Mossleigh in Vulcan County, Alberta. The Project consists of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 230 MWac / 278MWdc, BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh and the associated Mossleigh 1051S Substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act.

Stefano Romanin, Director, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have achieved this important milestone for Westbridge Renewable, validating our work as a leading solar developer and confirming the strength of our team, business model, and quality of our projects. This approval confirms our ability to originate high-quality greenfield projects, and add significant value by taking them to shovel-ready approval."

Maggie McKenna, Director, and COO, commented, "We are excited to have received this decision after all of the hard work that has been put into the Project by Westbridge and the greater team of professionals we work with. It is a job well done by everyone involved and we thank everyone including the stakeholders that participated in the process. This accomplishment brings the Georgetown Project closer to monetization."

Westbridge Renewable Energy has five utility-scale solar PV projects and four BESS projects in North America and one standalone BESS project in the UK, totalling 1285MWp of Solar PV and 500MW / 1GWh of BESS under development in its growing portfolio.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Current Project Portfolio

Project Solar PV Capacity MWp1 BESS Capacity2 Location Status Georgetown 278 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO AUC Approval Sunnynook 236 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO Dolcy 250 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Accalia Point 221 MWp - Texas Development Fiskerton - 53 MW / 106 MWh UK Development Eastervale 300 MWp 200 MW / 400 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Total Portfolio 1,285 MWp 553 MW / 1,106 MWh



Notes:

1. The capacity of the projects may change during the development (increasing or decreasing) due to grid connection and environmental constraints. 2. The BESS capacity has been updated for the entire portfolio to add the MWh capacity, considering 2h battery will be used.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

