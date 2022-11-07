TUT Fitness Group Launches Second Generation TUT Trainer™ 2.0 and TUT Rower™ 2.0 - The Most Versatile and Functional Micro Gym

Recognized by Some of World's Top Trainers and Athletes as The Next Piece of Must-Have Equipment

Key Highlights:

$1000 . The TUT Trainer™ micro gym delivers more than 300 exercises, weighs only 11.6 lbs. and takes up less than 2 square feet of space, replicating anything you can do in the gym for under

The next generation of the TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ leverages our growing community of elite athletes, trainers, and people restarting their fitness routines.

Top celebrity trainers, high-performance coaches, and elite athletes love the product's versatility and portability and the ability to perform explosive and functional movements, prehab and rehab.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV: GYM) (OTC: GYMFF) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT"), the leading provider of high-performance and affordable fitness products, announces that it is now shipping the second generation, TUT Trainer™ 2.0 and TUT Rower™, as it continues deliver on its mission to make functional fitness training more affordable and available to everyone. TUT 2.0 features an internationally-patented sleek design, a full hardware revision and key upgrades, with a new graphite finish.

TUT Fitness Group (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym; a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. The TUT Trainer™ provides progressive resistance to any movement and constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, while supporting form. Delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training and more than 300 exercises, the TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym in less than 2 square feet of space, while weighing only 11.6 lbs. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs.

TUT Fitness CEO Rob Smith commented that "This is an important launch for us. Our goal and mission has been to bring the gym to our customers anywhere they want to train and to create a high-performance fitness experience that is both affordable and flexible for their lifestyle. The ability to replicate everything you can do in the gym for under $1,000, in less than 2 square feet of space is a game changer for the fitness industry. There is a real power in being able to conveniently access your own personal micro gym 24/7, whether that's on the road at the office or in your home.

Our technology allows the customer to add progressive resistance to any movement and customize their workout in a way that simply isn't possible with free weights or other, bulkier, more expensive machines and connected fitness devices. We are now seeing top celebrity trainers, like Gunnar Petersen, and elite athletes and performance coaches integrate the TUT Trainer™ micro gym into their training precisely because of its versatile and intuitive design. This is fundamentally changing the way we exercise by combining healthier movement and strength training modalities."

"I am really proud of the next generation of TUT fitness products," said TUT Chief Product Officer, Aaron Fader. "We have been working closely with our community to refine, adapt and show how the TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ can improve the workout experience for our customers. Resistance bands have been a staple exercise tool for years and we are excited to share what we have learned about how they can be used to maximize training performance. We are at the early stages of unlocking a revolution in portable fitness training".

According to Luiz Balcers, high-performance fitness coach and former South American 110 meter hurdles champion, "the TUT Trainer™ is very convenient and without limitations. It's unique to other equipment because it's versatile and powerful enough to be used by elite athletes for ballistic movements and safe enough for my non-professional clients, perfect for prehab, rehab and bodybuilding".

TUT TRAINER™ PRODUCT SPECS:

High performance micro gym (11.6 lbs/5kg)

Quick & easy set up 15 minutes

No power required

Footprint (<2 sq. ft.)

Portability - Train Anywhere

Complements any gym setting (commercial /at home)

Resistance load up to 200 lbs (90 kg)

Less than ½ the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Training App* (300 + exercises & OnDemand Workout Classes) [1]

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit $21.84B USD by 2026. [2]

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym; a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs the TUT Trainer™ differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons.The TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym with more 300 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs, rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

[1] Integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, My Fitness Pal.

[2] Source: Research and Markets (July 14, 2022)

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/14/2479503/28124/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-to-Grow-to-21-84-Billion-by-2026.html





