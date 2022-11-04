Procede Software and DocuPhase Partner to Streamline Document Management for Heavy-Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Dealerships

The integration between Procede's dealer management software, Excede®, and DocuPhase increases efficiency and accuracy, and saves dealership staff hours of time each week.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has partnered with DocuPhase, a Business Process Automation (BPA) and document management solutions provider, to bring end-to-end document management and workflow automation to Procede's heavy-duty commercial vehicle customers. The companies have built an integration between their solutions that will enable users to not only digitally capture, sort, and store documents but also automate the workflows associated with many of their most common processes.

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

The integration between Excede and DocuPhase increases efficiency, accuracy, and saves dealership staff hours of time.

"Our ongoing commitment to our customers is to continuously bring valuable solutions through our Certified Partner network," said Larry Kettler, CEO, Procede Software. "We are excited to partner with DocuPhase and bring our customers a way to simplify and streamline document management processes while increasing accuracy and efficiency, throughout the dealership.

Through the Excede API, Excede and DocuPhase will connect providing customers a complete, end-to-end, document management and automated workflow solution. DocuPhase uses advanced optical character recognition (OCR) to capture information in documents, then automatically sorts them and stores them in an integrated document repository. New documents can easily be added to the system via email or using drag-and-drop functionality, while existing documents can be searched for and accessed through the Excede integration.

DocuPhase also empowers users to configure automatic workflows, which increases visibility, improves efficiency, and allows employees to focus their efforts on more valuable tasks.

"DocuPhase is delighted to partner with Procede Software to accelerate adoption of document management technology by the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealerships," said Dan Gaertner, CEO, DocuPhase. "By moving away from manual, paper-based processes and leveraging automation, dealerships can gain back-office efficiencies, operate more effectively, and save hours of time each week."

The integration between Excede and DocuPhase is available now. Customers interested in learning more may submit a work order request through the Customer & Resources Portal (login required).

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

About DocuPhase

DocuPhase is a leading provider of digital solutions designed to maximize business efficiency. Their document management and business process automation solutions eliminate mundane workflows and shorten approval processes associated with purchase orders, sales orders, invoice captures, payment approvals, vendor management, employee onboarding, and more.

With over two decades in business, DocuPhase's innovative web-based applications have given companies across the globe the power to simplify their workflows and redirect their resources toward more strategic initiatives.

Media Contact

Jodi Wright

Procede Software

jwright@procedesoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Procede Software