John Hancock Investment Management announces changes to municipal fund suite bringing additional options to tax-free income investors

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, today announced recent enhancements to its municipal fund suite bringing additional flexibility to advisors and their clients seeking tax-free income opportunities and potential cost savings to shareholders.

Expense reductions

Effective October 1, 2022, as a result of reductions to the management fees and contractual expense caps affecting John Hancock Municipal Opportunities Fund and John Hancock California Municipal Bond Fund, shareholders will see an immediate reduction in the funds' overall expense ratios. John Hancock High Yield Municipal Bond Fund is also affected by a contractual expense cap reduction. The new fee schedules can be found in the updated prospectus for each fund at jhinvestments.com.

Lowered eligibility requirement for investments in Class A shares

Effective August 1, 2022, reductions were made to the eligibility requirement for investments in Class A shares with no front-end sales charge for its municipal bond funds from $1 million to $250,000.1 This includes John Hancock Municipal Opportunities Fund, John Hancock California Municipal Bond Fund, and John Hancock High Yield Municipal Bond Fund. John Hancock Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund was launched with a similar $250,000 eligibility. These opportunities are available at all firms where the funds are approved or available.

John Hancock Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund launch

Effective June 9, 2022, John Hancock Investment Management announced the launch of John Hancock Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund. The objective of the fund is to seek total return exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of capital.

The municipal suite is subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, John Hancock Investment Management's affiliated asset manager. The managers of the municipal suite of funds are Adam A. Weigold, CFA, senior portfolio manager, head of municipal bonds and Dennis DiCicco, portfolio manager, municipal bonds.

