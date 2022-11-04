Envoy Solutions Enhances Packaging Capabilities in the Northeast With the Acquisition of United Packaging

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Bristol, Pa.-based United Packaging. United Packaging is a solutions-driven distributor offering high-quality packaging, shipping, safety, and janitorial supplies. By joining forces with United Packaging, Envoy Solutions continues to enhance its packaging capabilities, one of its core business units, while expanding its geographic footprint in the Northeast, where it already has a strong presence with existing companies. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors in packaging, facility care, foodservice, and marketing execution.

"It's exciting to see the significant growth in our packaging capabilities, and United Packaging will help us continue building that momentum," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm excited to work with Jeff Seidel and the rest of his outstanding team, who like us, are solutions-oriented and committed to customer service excellence. With United Packaging and our existing companies in Pennsylvania, we are better positioned than ever to create greater efficiencies for our clients to solve the industry's toughest challenges in the Northeast and across the country."

United Packaging, founded in 1992, takes a holistic and consultative approach with its clients. The company's focus is to provide clients with the resources and expertise that they need to run their packaging operations as efficiently as possible. With the support of Envoy Solutions, United Packaging will have access to new world-class products and services while being part of a growing national platform.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our company to join forces with Envoy Solutions, a strong national partner and the gold standard in specialized distribution," said Jeff Seidel, President, and CEO of United Packaging. "With its differentiated business model, Envoy Solutions is redefining our industry by leveraging the capabilities of regional distributors to better serve clients. By joining Envoy Solutions, we will greatly expand our resources, deepen our category knowledge, and have a larger pool of customers from coast to coast."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in packaging, facility care, foodservice, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About United Packaging:

United Packaging, founded in 1992, is a solutions-driven distributor offering high-quality packaging, shipping, safety, and janitorial supplies. The company strives to be a partner, not a vendor, by taking a holistic and consultative approach with its clients. United Packaging's wide-ranging services help its clients increase efficiency through properly managing inventory, streamlining packaging, better equipment, and decreasing safety issues. For more information, please visit www.unitedpkg.com.

