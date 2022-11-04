AAM to Supply High-Efficiency Axles for GM's Next Generation Mid-Size Pickup Trucks

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) today announced it has been selected as the new axle supplier for GM's next generation mid-size pickup trucks. The new vehicles will debut for model year 2023.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 (PRNewswire)

"AAM is pleased to expand our partnership with GM as the new supplier of axles for GM's next generation mid-size pickup trucks. We look forward to providing our latest and most efficient driveline technologies for the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon," said AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. "This vehicle program continues AAM's mission to support growth in advanced vehicle technologies."

Axles supporting this additional truck program will be built at AAM's Three Rivers Manufacturing Facility in Michigan.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

Investor Contact:

David H. Lim

Head of Investor Relations

(313) 758-2006

david.lim@aam.com

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.