Thanksgiving Turkey is on the Menu

Time to Start Planning Your Thanksgiving Meal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, today the National Turkey Federation (NTF) shared helpful tips for Americans shopping for a turkey and preparing the Thanksgiving meal. NTF highlighted the robust availability of turkey products featured at retailers nationwide as well as its updated Thanksgiving 101, a comprehensive guide to preparing the holiday turkey.

"If you're looking for a turkey product this Thanksgiving, you'll be able to find one," said Joel Brandenberger, NTF president. "There has been a lot of discussion about whether avian influenza or the general economy is going to affect this holiday season. Thanks to the hard work of U.S. turkey producers, there will be an ample supply of turkeys available for Thanksgiving. Turkeys already are available for purchase in most grocery stores and supermarkets, and many retailers are offering special discounts and attractive prices on whole turkeys this Thanksgiving."

"Planning ahead is our top tip for securing a turkey that meets your needs – and it will also help reduce some of that holiday stress," said Beth Breeding, NTF vice president. "If there is a specific weight or style of turkey you require, you'll want to shop earlier or contact your local grocery store to find out when those products will be available. As you start to plan your meal, check out NTF's Thanksgiving 101 for our top turkey tips and recipes. You'll find everything you need from how to safely thaw your turkey to freezing the leftovers."

Thanksgiving 101: Gobble Up These Tips for the Big Meal

Whether you're hosting Friendsgiving or welcoming the whole family, craving traditional flavors or something new, cooking turkey for the first or 400th time, we've got you covered with Thanksgiving 101. And whatever you do, don't forget to leave plenty of time to thaw the turkey!

Looking Forward to Leftovers

If you're looking to make the most of your meal, it's all about the leftovers. Whether it's the most epic leftover sandwich the world has ever seen or if you're looking for something a little different, we've got a number of recipes that truly transform leftover Thanksgiving turkey. We recommend the Thanksgiving Egg Rolls or a classic Turkey Pot Pie!

How to Freeze Turkey

Want to save the leftovers for later? Or thinking ahead for meal prep? Freezing leftover turkey is a great way to keep leftovers longer and save on the grocery bill down the road. It's best to freeze turkey within one day of cooking for optimal texture and taste. Leftover turkey freezes well for up to six months if properly handled, packed and frozen.

For more information on putting together the Thanksgiving meal, head over to Thanksgiving 101.

About the National Turkey Federation

The National Turkey Federation is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. More information is available at EatTurkey.org.

