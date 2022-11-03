OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Record Q1 Revenues Powered by Cloud Revenue Growth and Continued Strong Cloud Bookings

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenues represent 85% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $852 million , up 2.4% Y/Y or up 7.1% in constant currency

Annual recurring revenues of $722 million , up 4.4% Y/Y or up 8.9% in constant currency, a record 85% of total revenues

Cloud revenues of $405 million , up 13.5% Y/Y or up 16.9% in constant currency

Strong quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $112 million , up 37% Y/Y

Operating cash flows were $132 million and free cash flows (3) were $96 million

TTM operating cash flows (2) were $924 million and TTM free cash flows (2)(3) were $821 million

GAAP-based net income (loss) of ($117) million including $181 million of pretax unrealized losses on mark-to-market valuations related to derivative transactions in connection with the Micro Focus acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $304 million , margin of 35.7% and TTM Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) of $1,246 million , margin of 35.5%

GAAP-based diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) of ($0.43) , Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3) of $0.77

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"OpenText demonstrated outstanding execution and delivered record Q1 revenues and enterprise cloud bookings, up 37% Y/Y, amidst a dynamic macro environment," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues of $852 million grew 2.4% year-over-year or 7.1% in constant currency. Cloud revenues of $405 million grew 13.5% year-over-year or 16.9% in constant currency, driven by increased cloud consumption. Annual recurring revenues of $722 million grew 4.4% year-over-year or 8.9% in constant currency, representing 85% of total revenues and achieving seven consecutive quarters of cloud and ARR organic growth in constant currency."

"OpenText empowers organizations to drive cloud-based digital transformations, helping customers excel in a world of rapid change," added Mr. Barrenechea. "On August 25, 2022, we announced our intention to acquire Micro Focus International plc, and on October 18, Micro Focus shareholders approved the offer - an important milestone in our path towards completing the acquisition. With the planned acquisition of Micro Focus, OpenText will be one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses with a $170 billion market opportunity. We remain on track to close the Micro Focus acquisition in the first calendar quarter of 2023."

"We are pleased with our first fiscal quarter performance where we continued to lead with operational excellence in a dynamic environment," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "With approximately $1.7 billion in cash as of September 30, 2022, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain solid. OpenText's strong momentum reflects continued execution of OpenText strategic priorities and positions us well for the upcoming integration of Micro Focus."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, excluding the impact of Carbonite and Zix. (2) TTM is calculated as the full year FY'22 amount, less Q1FY'22, plus Q1FY'23 included within our current and historical filings on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.



Financial Highlights for Q1 Fiscal 2023 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q1 FY'23 Q1 FY'22 $ Change % Change

Q1 FY'23

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $404.7 $356.6 $48.1 13.5 %

$416.8 16.9 %

Customer support 317.4 335.2 ($17.9) (5.3) %

336.9 0.5 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $722.0 $691.8 $30.2 4.4 %

$753.6 8.9 %

License 62.5 73.5 ($11.0) (14.9) %

66.4 (9.7) %

Professional service and other 67.5 67.0 $0.5 0.8 %

71.8 7.2 %

Total revenues $852.0 $832.3 $19.7 2.4 %

$891.8 7.1 %

GAAP-based operating income $146.4 $182.7 ($36.3) (19.9) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $280.9 $302.0 ($21.1) (7.0) %

$296.4 (1.9) %

GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText ($116.9) $131.9 ($248.8) (188.6) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted ($0.43) $0.48 ($0.91) (189.6) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.77 $0.83 ($0.06) (7.2) %

$0.83 — %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $304.0 $323.4 ($19.3) (6.0) %

$319.7 (1.1) %

Operating cash flows $132.0 $189.7 ($57.7) (30.4) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $95.6 $163.0 ($67.3) (41.3) %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on November 2, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.24299 per common share. The record date for this dividend is December 2, 2022 and the payment date is December 22, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText announced its intention to acquire Micro Focus International plc and fund the all-cash offer with existing cash, new debt and a draw on our existing revolving credit facility

Micro Focus shareholders approved all cash offer by OpenText

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait , Alcatel Lucent, Auto Club Group of Michigan , The City of Calgary , Close Brothers Group, DataExpert, Engie, Fifth Third Bank, Industry Data Exchange Association, KMD Nexus, Penn Mutual, People's Education Press, Sutter Health, Serious Fraud Office, University of Winchester and Water Board Hoogheemraadschap

OpenText kicked off OpenText World introducing Cloud Editions 22.4 and Project Titanium

OpenText unveiled new integrations and innovations with Google Cloud at OpenText World 2022

OpenText announced 2030 Pledge Zero-in with ambitious ESG targets and programs

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q1 FY'23 Q4 FY'22 Q1 FY'22 % Change

(Q1 FY'23 vs

Q4 FY'22)

% Change

(Q1 FY'23 vs

Q1 FY'22)

Revenue (millions) $852.0 $902.5 $832.3 (5.6) %

2.4 %

GAAP-based gross margin 69.7 % 70.2 % 69.0 % (50) bps 70 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.2 % 75.9 % 75.7 % (70) bps (50) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted ($0.43) $0.38 $0.48 (213.2) %

(189.6) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.77 $0.80 $0.83 (3.8) %

(7.2) %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9454 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 (Fiscal 2023) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, the proposed acquisition of Micro Focus International plc (the Acquisition) and associated benefits, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: inability to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Acquisition, the timing of obtaining such approvals and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect; the expected benefits of the Acquisition; the risk that a condition to closing of the Acquisition may not be satisfied on a timely basis or at all; uncertainties as to access to available financing (including refinancing of debt) on a timely basis and on reasonable terms; all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management following the Acquisition, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgence; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,704,385

$ 1,693,741 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,410 as of September 30, 2022 and $16,473 as of June 30, 2022 378,143

426,652 Contract assets 27,802

26,167 Income taxes recoverable 8,856

18,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 124,868

120,552 Total current assets 2,244,054

2,285,367 Property and equipment 251,151

244,709 Operating lease right of use assets 201,374

198,132 Long-term contract assets 18,544

19,719 Goodwill 5,226,814

5,244,653 Acquired intangible assets 974,589

1,075,208 Deferred tax assets 814,471

810,154 Other assets 299,608

256,987 Long-term income taxes recoverable 46,483

44,044 Total assets $ 10,077,088

$ 10,178,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 601,074

$ 448,607 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 58,969

56,380 Deferred revenues 848,789

902,202 Income taxes payable 58,692

51,069 Total current liabilities 1,577,524

1,468,258 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 20,119

18,208 Pension liability 53,202

60,951 Long-term debt 4,208,547

4,209,567 Long-term operating lease liabilities 197,328

198,695 Long-term deferred revenues 85,514

91,144 Long-term income taxes payable 42,087

34,003 Deferred tax liabilities 42,626

65,887 Total long-term liabilities 4,649,423

4,678,455 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





269,880,769 and 269,522,639 Common Shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,067,881

2,038,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,576)

(7,659) Retained earnings 1,978,442

2,160,069 Treasury stock, at cost (3,586,014 and 3,706,420 shares at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) (154,792)

(159,966) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,848,955

4,031,118 Non-controlling interests 1,186

1,142 Total shareholders' equity 3,850,141

4,032,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,077,088

$ 10,178,973







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 404,651

$ 356,589 Customer support 317,351

335,237 License 62,548

73,529 Professional service and other 67,486

66,953 Total revenues 852,036

832,308 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 131,799

119,779 Customer support 27,354

29,483 License 2,758

3,969 Professional service and other 53,800

51,725 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637

53,167 Total cost of revenues 258,348

258,123 Gross profit 593,688

574,185 Operating expenses:





Research and development 110,198

100,165 Sales and marketing 167,170

146,240 General and administrative 78,074

71,477 Depreciation 23,174

21,386 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438

51,884 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281

344 Total operating expenses 447,335

391,496 Income from operations 146,353

182,689 Other income (expense), net (189,231)

29,782 Interest and other related expense, net (40,382)

(37,055) Income (loss) before income taxes (83,260)

175,416 Provision for income taxes 33,625

43,450 Net income (loss) for the period $ (116,885)

$ 131,966 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(51) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ (116,929)

$ 131,915 Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ (0.43)

$ 0.48 Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ (0.43)

$ 0.48 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 269,804

272,044 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 269,804

273,232







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (116,885)

$ 131,966 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:





Net foreign currency translation adjustments (36,366)

(10,092) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($1,206) and ($391) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (3,340)

(1,086) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $212 and ($103) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 588

(287) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:





Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,104 and ($232) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4,164

(1,049) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $26 and $68 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 37

162 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net (34,917)

(12,352) Total comprehensive income (loss) (151,802)

119,614 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(51) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ (151,846)

$ 119,563







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 72

1,994

—

—

—

—

—

1,994 Under employee stock purchase plans 286

9,179

—

—

—

—

—

9,179 Share-based compensation —

23,208

—

—

—

—

—

23,208 Issuance of treasury stock —

(5,174)

120

5,174

—

—

—

— Dividends declared (0.24299 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(64,698)

—

—

(64,698) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(34,917)

—

(34,917) Net income (loss) for the period —

—

—

—

(116,929)

—

44

(116,885) Balance as of September 30, 2022 269,881

2,067,881

(3,586)

(154,792)

1,978,442

(42,576)

1,186

3,850,141









Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 796

27,299

—

—

—

—

—

27,299 Under employee stock purchase plans 197

8,489

—

—

—

—

—

8,489 Share-based compensation —

13,934

—

—

—

—

—

13,934 Issuance of treasury stock —

(5,909)

142

5,909

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.2209 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(59,878)

—

—

(59,878) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(12,352)

—

(12,352) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income (loss) for the period —

—

—

—

131,915

—

51

131,966 Balance as of September 30, 2021 272,534

1,991,719

(1,426)

(63,477)

2,225,363

53,886

1,024

4,208,515







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) for the period $ (116,885)

$ 131,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 120,249

126,437 Share-based compensation expense 23,208

13,934 Pension expense 1,387

1,486 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,480

1,161 Write-off of right of use assets 2,827

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment —

27 Deferred taxes (20,667)

14,682 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 6,534

(29,315) Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments 181,461

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 59,494

76,526 Contract assets (9,054)

(7,248) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,934)

(9,811) Income taxes 15,834

16,761 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,179)

(114,334) Deferred revenue (53,779)

(38,516) Other assets (47,749)

7,542 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (2,268)

(1,629) Net cash provided by operating activities 131,959

189,669 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (36,324)

(26,712) Other investing activities —

296 Net cash used in investing activities (36,324)

(26,416) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 10,037

36,720 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500)

(2,500) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

(396) Payments of dividends to shareholders (64,698)

(59,878) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (57,161)

(26,054) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (28,102)

(9,277) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 10,372

127,922 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,695,911

1,609,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,706,283

$ 1,737,722







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,704,385

$ 1,735,265 Restricted cash (1) 1,898

2,457 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,706,283

$ 1,737,722









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 131,799

$ (2,033) (1) $ 129,766

Customer support 27,354

(567) (1) 26,787

Professional service and other 53,800

(1,525) (1) 52,275

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637

(42,637) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 593,688 69.7 % 46,762 (3) 640,450 75.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 110,198

(6,854) (1) 103,344

Sales and marketing 167,170

(6,859) (1) 160,311

General and administrative 78,074

(5,370) (1) 72,704

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438

(54,438) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 14,281

(14,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 146,353

134,564 (5) 280,917

Other income (expense), net (189,231)

189,231 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 33,625

50 (7) 33,675

GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (116,929)

323,745 (8) 206,816

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.43)

$ 1.20 (8) $ 0.77







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges, that are related to the financing of the Micro Focus Acquisition. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 40% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) $ (0.43) Add:



Amortization 97,075 0.36 Share-based compensation 23,208 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 0.05 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 0.70 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 33,625 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,675) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 206,816 $ 0.77

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) Add:

Provision for income taxes 33,625 Interest and other related expense, net 40,382 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438 Depreciation 23,174 Share-based compensation 23,208 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,047



GAAP-based net income (loss) margin (13.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 131,959 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,324) Free cash flows $ 95,635



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 133,785

$ (2,213) (1) $ 131,572

Customer support 30,571

(768) (1) 29,803

Professional service and other 55,436

(1,465) (1) 53,971

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274

(46,274) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 633,793 70.2 % 50,720 (3) 684,513 75.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 118,931

(7,186) (1) 111,745

Sales and marketing 185,985

(7,251) (1) 178,734

General and administrative 85,958

(5,582) (1) 80,376

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341

(56,341) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 26,281

(26,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 137,591

153,361 (5) 290,952

Other income (expense), net (19)

19 (6) —

Provision for income taxes (5,005)

40,090 (7) 35,085

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 102,196

113,290 (8) 215,486

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.38

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.80







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 5% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 $ 0.38 Add:



Amortization 102,615 0.38 Share-based compensation 24,465 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 0.10 Other (income) expense, net 19 — GAAP-based provision for income taxes (5,005) (0.02) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,085) (0.13) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 215,486 $ 0.80

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 Add:

Provision for income taxes (5,005) Interest and other related expense, net 40,342 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341 Depreciation 22,706 Share-based compensation 24,465 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 Other (income) expense, net 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 313,619



GAAP-based net income margin 11.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 251,940 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (38,172) Free cash flows $ 213,768



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 119,779

$ (907) (1) $ 118,872

Customer support 29,483

(721) (1) 28,762

Professional service and other 51,725

(721) (1) 51,004

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,167

(53,167) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 574,185 69.0 % 55,516 (3) 629,701 75.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 100,165

(2,934) (1) 97,231

Sales and marketing 146,240

(4,610) (1) 141,630

General and administrative 71,477

(4,041) (1) 67,436

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,884

(51,884) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 344

(344) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 182,689

119,329 (5) 302,018

Other income (expense), net 29,782

(29,782) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 43,450

(6,355) (7) 37,095

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 131,915

95,902 (8) 227,817

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.48

$ 0.35 (8) $ 0.83







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 25% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 131,915 $ 0.48 Add:



Amortization 105,051 0.38 Share-based compensation 13,934 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 344 — Other (income) expense, net (29,782) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 43,450 0.17 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (37,095) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 227,817 $ 0.83



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 131,915 Add:

Provision for income taxes 43,450 Interest and other related expense, net 37,055 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,167 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,884 Depreciation 21,386 Share-based compensation 13,934 Special charges (recoveries) 344 Other (income) expense, net (29,782) Adjusted EBITDA $ 323,353



GAAP-based net income margin 15.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 189,669 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (26,712) Free cash flows $ 162,957



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 20 % 11 %

23 % 13 % GBP 4 % 5 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 14 %

3 % 14 % USD 65 % 55 %

61 % 52 % Other 8 % 15 %

8 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

