MEXC | GameFi and NFT tracks perform best. Ethereum and Layer 2 are worth looking forward to

Recently, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC released a report saying that GameFi and NFT are the best-performing tracks this year. According to its data, as of October 31, among the debut projects of MEXC in 2022, 150 projects have increased by more than 10%, of which 65 projects have increased between 10% and 100%, and 86 projects have increased by more than 100%. The highest increase for a single project is between 166% and 479,900%.

From the track point of view, among the top 20 projects with the debut token increase, the highest increase is between 2020% and 479900%, the current increase is between 14% and 60908%, and the average highest increase is 5605%. Among them, GameFi has the largest number of projects, with 7, and the number of NFT projects is the next, with a total of 3.

Among the 500 projects, GameFi and NFT are still the best-performing tracks this year, of which 29 are NFT projects, accounting for 19.3%, and 25 are GameFi projects, accounting for 16%. Secondly, although the number of outbreaks in the DeFi track is not as good as that of NFT and GameFi, it still reaches 18, accounting for 12%.

Among them, GameFi projects do not only include the game category. X2E projects are tied with the game projects in terms of number and upward performance.

As the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is approaching, fan tokens have become a separate track. They have performed well since August, such as LAZIO (S.S. Lazio Fan Token) with a maximum gain of over 814%, SNFT (The Spanish National Football Team Fan Token) with the highest rise of 2075%, and ITA ( The Italian Football Federation Fan Token) had the highest increase of 4550%.

MEXC and Binance are the platforms with the most listed fan tokens. They are classified according to the issuing platform (chain), namely Chiliz series, Bitci series, and BSC series. MEXC has listed 18 fan tokens, and five of them have already been launched just in 2022.

Compared with 2021, there are fewer popular new infrastructure projects in the secondary market this year. With the launch of Eth2.0, the total amount of ETH continues to decline, with a cumulative decrease of 56,955.01 pieces, worth about $88.98 million. Recently, the total monthly amount of deflation has been realized, and it gradually increased on October 21, with the highest increase of 44.5% within 11 days.

At the same time, as a supplement to Ethereum 2.0, the four major Layer 2 projects are also ignored. In addition to the token OP, which was launched on MEXC, StarkWare planned to list its native token on the chain in October, and zkSync launched the mainnet 2.0. From a market perspective, the launch time of StarkWare, zkSync, and Arbitrum may be closely related to the price of Ethereum.

In conclusion, in terms of the increase and the number of projects, GameFi and NFT are leading the way, followed by DeFi. Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 are the biggest hot spots. The ecological performance of the new public chains, Aptos(APT) and Sui, is worth looking forward to. And do not miss news from DOGE, Musk, and Twitter.

