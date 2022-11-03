LOEWS CORAL GABLES OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS

Second South Florida Hotel for New York Based Loews Hotels & Co

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), today opens the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. The hotel is bringing a new level of hospitality just four blocks from the Gables' iconic Miracle Mile.

Loews Coral Gables boasts 242 guestrooms, including 21 stylish suites featuring a sophisticated, modern design, luxe amenities, spa, fitness center, pool and four restaurants and lounges. Additionally, 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space includes a 9,000 square foot ballroom – the largest in the city – and a 9th floor event deck with spectacular views of downtown Coral Gables, appropriately known as The City Beautiful.

The hotel is the second property in the greater Miami area, for New York based Loews Hotels & Co, joining the iconic 790-room Loews Miami Beach Hotel, located in the epicenter of South Beach.

"This opening marks a significant milestone for us as we add a second hotel in South Florida, furthering our belief in Miami as a destination," said Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. "With our partners from Agave, we look forward to bringing the Loews history and heritage in hospitality, and our strong service culture to The Plaza Coral Gables, local neighbors and visitors alike."

In partnership with Agave Holdings, Loews Coral Gables is part of The Plaza Coral Gables. The Plaza Coral Gables is revitalizing Miami's business district section with a full range of services and community opportunities, which also includes class "A" offices, street-level shopping and dining areas, and residential lofts and apartments. The new design, created with beauty and balance as a top priority, incorporates a 1-acre open to the public plaza facing Ponce de Leon Blvd. and the soon-to-be-improved Ponce Circle Park.

Food & Beverage will be prominently featured, placing emphasis on culinary excellence, hand crafted cocktails and creativity. The concepts of the bars and restaurants are:

Americana Kitchen - An ode to the Americana Hotel built by the Tisch Family – owners of Loews Hotels & Co – in 1956 in what is now Bal Harbour, FL. Deformalized fine dining offering American classics including breakfast favorites and locally-infused, regional lunch and dinner cuisine.

Notable fact: The Americana Hotel was the last major hotel build in the area until Loews Miami Beach Hotel opened in 1998. On the day it opened, the CEO of Loews Hotels was Jonathan Tisch, son of Robert Tisch, who opened the Americana 32 years earlier.

Americana Bar - Bustling lobby bar shaking up classic cocktails handcrafted in the tradition of old school American glamour, complimented by an expansive wine collection.

Phineas – Poolside 9th floor oasis, celebrating the Latin flavors of South Florida via small plates and specialty cocktails, with sky high views of Coral Gables.

Notable Fact: Named after Phineas Paist, the Supervisor of Color and Supervising Architect for Coral Gables' founder George Merrick's corporation. Paist played an integral role in realizing Merrick's dream of bringing Coral Gables to life.

Miami Joe Coffee Co.

Locally-inspired grab and go market featuring locally roasted coffee, homemade pastries, fresh salads, sandwiches, snacks and gelato.

Coastal Construction, constructed the Loews Coral Gables, with Miami based CRTKL overseeing both the architecture and design side of the project.

Loews Coral Gables is located at 2950 Coconut Grove Drive in Coral Gables. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.loewshotels.com/coral-gables .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels, and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 26 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including Loews Coral Gables, Loews Kansas City and Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, the eighth hotel in partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.

