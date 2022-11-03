50/50 Thursdays
Goulston & Storrs Named to the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" List in 39 Categories

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list in 39 categories. The firm ranked nationally in 10 areas including Tier 1 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency & Reorganization Law, Land Use & Zoning Law, Real Estate Law, and Real Estate Litigation. The firm's additional national rankings include: Bankruptcy Litigation, Corporate Law, Environmental Law, Environmental Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class-Actions-Defendants, and Trusts & Estates Law.

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
The firm received 21 rankings in Boston including 15 Tier 1 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency & Reorganization Law, Bankruptcy Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Environmental Law, Land Use & Zoning Law, Land Use & Zoning Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Real Estate Law, Real Estate Litigation, Tax Law, and Trusts & Estates Law. Other rankings include: Construction Litigation, Corporate Law, Environmental Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Labor Law – Management, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class-Actions-Defendants.

In New York, the firm received a Tier 1 ranking in Real Estate Law and Tier 2 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency & Reorganization Law and Corporate Law.

The firm's Washington, D.C. rankings include Tier 1 designations in Land Use & Zoning Law, Land Use & Zoning Litigation, and Real Estate Law and Tier 2 rankings in Leisure and Hospitality Law and Real Estate Litigation.

Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer review from leading attorneys. Ranked firms are presented in three tiers and are recognized on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

