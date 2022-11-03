50/50 Thursdays
Concordia Maritime - New market update: November 2022

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

GOTHENBORG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet as well as the demand for oil and the development of inventory levels.

The ambition is to publish the report at the beginning of each month.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
0704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3660993/1648177.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release â€" Market update ENG - 20221103 (PDF)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-maritime---new-market-update-november-2022-301667725.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

