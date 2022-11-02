InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask with a Pleasing Scent (HAD-184)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to reduce unpleasant and stale odors while wearing a face mask," said an inventor, from Big Pine Key, Fla., "so I invented the FRAGRA-MASK. My design would provide mask wearers with a pleasing scent for a more positive mood."

The invention provides a pleasant scent while wearing a face mask. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional face masks. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to counteract stale or unpleasant smells, bad breath, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

