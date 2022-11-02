Automation, Decision Intelligence, and Security Will Transform Transportation Industry, Info-Tech's 2022 Report Indicates

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest research for the transportation industry, titled the Transportation Technology Trends 2022 Report. Combining insights from Info-Tech's proprietary data and related industry diagnostics conducted with IT leaders, the new trends report will help technology leaders understand the transportation industry trends and their associated benefits and risks. This research is timely as the transportation industry is navigating recovery efforts coming out of the pandemic while facing a shortage of skilled employees and increased market demands and expectations.

The disruption caused by the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technologies in different modes of transportation. This kind of technology provides innovative services and solutions to every mode of transportation and logistics around the globe, transforming transportation into a smart industry.

"Transportation organizations are constantly working to improve their metrics – cost, efficiency, safety, time, and experience," says Brijesh Kumar, research specialist in Info-Tech's Industry research practice. "Info-Tech's extensive research for the new report identified three technology trends: accelerated automation, decision intelligence, and increased security. The findings reflect the unanimous voice of the transportation industry's IT leaders and serve as a guide for where to prioritize efforts over the coming months and year."

The new report explores why disruptive technologies are a necessity for the transportation industry and how they are greatly impacting operations and efficiencies in transportation organizations. As intelligent automation, decision intelligence, and cybersecurity pervade almost every department and function in the industry, organizations that implement these solutions will see many benefits to their operations, including:

Increased safety and security

Improved reliability and efficiency

Reduced energy and fuel consumption

Reduced transportation costs and human errors

Increased transparency, productivity, and collaboration

Enablement of data-driven actionable decisions

"Our technology trends reports help IT leaders identify what technologies are working on the ground and how they should leverage them within their organization," explains Kumar. "IT leaders can't afford to stay away from the transportation industry's technology trends. It is time to revisit the priority list if any of these technologies are missing among an organization's top-priority initiatives."

The following three advanced trends outlined in Info-Tech's research should be top of mind for IT leaders and executives in the transportation industry over the coming months:

Increased Adoption of Intelligent Automation. Automation has replaced repetitive manual tasks in business processes and operations, reducing the number of staff required to perform them. Automation can also address the challenge of the driver shortage. However, it should be noted that automation is a double-edged sword, with the risk of speeding up failure if no checks and balances are in place. Integrating additional endpoint devices into business operations can introduce increased cyberthreats.



Analytics-Enabled Decision Making. Data collection and analytics are about finding new ways to engage and deliver value and improve the service and experience of passengers. Transportation companies need to be agile to act upon insights from data analytics, as it can lead to improvements and innovation, and those who fail to innovate become irrelevant, losing competitive advantage in the market. To succeed, IT leaders need to build a data strategy aligned with business goals and growth. Organizations lacking skilled data analytics staff or proper data governance and architecture risk having low-quality data, leading to missed opportunities to positively impact revenue.



Increased Focus on Cybersecurity Defence. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are a top global risk, with the transportation industry as one of the most high-value targets for ransomware attacks. The drastic increase in digitalization of the transportation industry and the use of new or more endpoint devices have opened new avenues for cyberattacks. Employing the latest security best practices and technology solutions will help organizations mitigate cyberthreats, stay compliant with industry and government regulations, and minimize the financial impact of a breach. To prepare, IT leaders must have robust risk management programs and security maturity assessments with roadmap planning in place to improve the security posture of their passenger and goods transportation organizations.

The trends report provides the benefits and risks of each trend as well as recommendations that IT leaders can use to transform their transportation technology initiatives and become strategic partners leading the innovative front.

The comprehensive report is available now. Download and read the full Transportation Technology Trends 2022 Report to learn more about each trend.

