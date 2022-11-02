Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Leading High Pressure Processing Provider Universal Pure

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Universal Pure Holdings, LLC ("Universal Pure" or the "Company"), the largest independent provider of high pressure processing ("HPP") and related food safety and technical services for cold chain-oriented human and pet food customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Universal Pure is the HPP partner of choice to food, beverage, and pet food manufacturers in North America and pairs that leadership position with an unrivaled suite of value-added services, including cold storage, bottling, kitting and assembly, dry aging, tempering, and inventory management. HPP is a unique technology that utilizes water and pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens without the use of chemicals or other additives while also dramatically extending product shelf life without compromising nutritional value, taste, or texture. The Company's footprint includes eight facilities positioned nationwide across major shipping lanes and distribution centers in the U.S.

"Universal Pure has an exceptional track record of growth built around a culture of customer service," said Randy Moser, Partner at Aurora. "Best-in-class service and a long-tenured track record combined with the largest footprint in North America uniquely positions Universal Pure in a rapidly growing industry. We see significant opportunity to build on that position and the Company's success and look forward to accelerating growth through organic expansion and its experienced acquisition program."

"Universal Pure is an ideal match for the Aurora program," said Mark Rosenbaum, Partner at Aurora. "Jeff and his team have built an impressive platform, and we are excited to capitalize on the significant runway that the business has through new and existing relationships with blue chip customers. We are thrilled to be chosen as Universal Pure's partner at an exciting time in its evolution."

"Aurora has a well-deserved reputation of partnering with management teams to help accelerate growth," said Jeff Williams, CEO of Universal Pure. "We are confident they are the right partner for Universal Pure at this stage of its development, and with their partnership, we are excited to continue adding to the solutions we offer our customers and to execute on our many growth initiatives."

This transaction marks the eighth investment from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September 2020. It follows several recent Aurora investments within the broader Industrial Technologies sector, including Pace, Spray-Tek, Cold Chain Technologies, and Inhance Technologies.

William Blair and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor to Universal Pure on the transaction. Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aurora. Twin Brook Capital Partners led the debt financing in support of the transaction.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

About Universal Pure

Universal Pure is the market leading provider of outsourced high pressure processing, food safety & technical supply chain services across the cold chain that ensure the safety and nutritional value of food & beverage products. The company is the largest independent provider of high pressure processing in North America. Universal Pure operates 20 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, totaling 1.1 million square feet, Universal delivers an integrated solution and is a trusted partner in HPP, refrigerated and frozen storage, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. Learn more at http://www.universalpure.com.

