Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument joins forces with Hello Design, strengthening digital experience and content innovation capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrument and Hello Design, leading digital agencies within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, will join forces in January 2023. Hello Design will add its 30+ employees to operate as a full-service client team within the 400+ employed at Instrument— retaining its current clients but with the support of Instrument's organizational structure and resources.

Hello Design uses design, strategy and technology to connect people to brands in meaningful ways. The agency's work for clients like Sonos, Nike, Tillamook, and MoMA has won numerous awards, including Cannes Cyber Lion, Clio, One Show Pencil, and Webby Awards. Instrument, a top-performing digital agency within the Stagwell network, delivers end-to-end brand experience services from digital product innovation to brand marketing. Hello Design will add complementary content capabilities, such as directing films and producing content for Facebook's Analog Research Lab, Din Tai Fung, and Herman Miller.

Hello Founder and former CEO, David Lai, will assume the position of Executive Creative Director at Instrument. He will continue to oversee creative on key accounts. Szu Ann Chen will lead key client partnerships as Executive Director and George Lee will take the role of Director, Content Production, further evolving Instrument's innovation capabilities to build systems that deliver content at scale with measurable results.

"We have always respected Instrument's ability to not only do great work, but to do it at scale with some of the world's leading brands. We are excited for this next evolution, and what the future may hold," said David Lai, Founder & CEO at Hello Design.

"Instrument builds connected brand ecosystems across brand, product, and marketing, elevating and unifying each and every user experience." said Kara Place, CEO at Instrument. "Hello's multi-disciplinary expertise strengthens this approach. Having been fans and collaborators for over a decade, we're confident and delighted for them to join our team."

In addition, while Instrument continues to operate as a virtual-first agency, Hello Design adds a physical Los Angeles, CA location and presence for hybrid work for LA-based employees and clients.

Stagwell previously held a minority interest in Hello Design. This move brings Hello Design fully into the Stagwell family. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Instrument

Instrument is a digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon and Brooklyn, New York. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before— helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

