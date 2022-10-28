BBCetc awarded SBA FAST grant (MI-CAN) focused on increasing SBIR/STTR success to underserved populations in Michigan

CHELSEA, Mich., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting, LLC (BBCetc) has been awarded a FAST (Federal and State Technology Partnership Program) grant from the Small Business Administration. The program will create an initiative to support underserved groups—women entrepreneurs, socially and economically disadvantaged small business owners, businesses in rural locations, and more.

The initiative, MI-CAN (Michigan Catalyst Advantage Network) offers coaching, mentoring, and training specifically geared toward underrepresented entrepreneurs building successful STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) companies. Contributing consultants are MI-SBDC Tech Team, TechTown Detroit, Forward Cities Detroit and the Michigan SBIR/STTR (Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer) Assistance Program.

The program runs for eight-weeks and provides one-on-one assistance with Michigan innovators to coach, track progress, and provide additional referrals to state resources as needed to prepare the company and its technology for SBIR/STTR funding. It culminates in a Pitch Competition where participants present their technology and business models to judges from the Michigan business and investment communities. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize.

Interested, qualified entrepreneurs can apply at https://bbcetc.com/special-programs/bbcetc-michigan-can/.

BBCetc has helped small businesses over the past 30+ years with high-value information, expert training, and experienced guidance to successfully navigate the SBIR/STTR application and post-award process. BBCetc has managed the MI-SBIR/STTR Assistance Program, funded by a grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) and administered through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation since 2002.

