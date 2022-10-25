From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - The Senate & IRS are Going After Offshore Shell Banking and Tax Evasion

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate has its eyes on foreign banking and "shell banking" being used to dodge FATCA reporting. Reporting under FATCA is required for any foreign investments or business holdings, but many investors & businessmen have set up investment & business vehicles and shell companies to evade offshore taxable income and avoid information reporting requirements that would "flag" their evasion.

However, with the Senate having produced a report on this, it is likely that additional IRS resources will go toward shutting down these loopholes and potentially prosecuting investors & businessmen for these issues. If you are potentially facing legal issues dealing with shell banking, you should get legal counsel immediately.

How "Shell Banking" Evades FATCA Reporting Requirements

FATCA (the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) is intended to combat tax evasion by requiring account holders to report their offshore assets. Form 8938 needs to be filed for any offshore accounts with an aggregate value of $50,000 or more. However, a somewhat popular "shell banking" technique has been used to hide these assets and avoid reporting requirements.

Since FATCA only requires reporting when U.S. persons hold these offshore accounts, many investors instead use a shell company to hold these accounts. When these companies are registered as foreign financial institutions, they can essentially work as intermediaries that are not U.S. persons. This means that offshore account havens like Switzerland, Bermuda, and the British Virgin Islands potentially no longer need to report transactions or investigate whether the money came from a U.S. person.

Senate Report on Shell Banking FATCA Evasion

This technique was outlined in a recent Senate report that has been reported on by multiple sources. In that report, the U.S. Senate noted that it knows about this system, it sees the loopholes people are using, and it wants the IRS to use some of its new funding to work to close them.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, $80 billion in funding went to the IRS for increased Tax Code enforcement. We have written about this funding and the potential increases in audits and criminal tax prosecutions that might arise for many investors and businessmen. This is another specific area where those audits and criminal tax prosecutions could be on the rise.

The report also noted that the U.S. tax system works on voluntary compliance and that further IRS resources should be put toward these issues, specifically regarding monitoring and identifying issues as well as coordinating with international institutions to uncover noncompliance – more on that below.

Brockman Case Example

One case that has been written about dealing with this scheme is the Brockman case. In this case, a whistleblower reported that a shell banking scheme like this was allegedly used to avoid reporting on more than $200 million in taxable income that was moved and held offshore. In this case, Defendants Robert Brockman and Robert Smith were prosecuted, with Brockman ultimately being accused of failing to report $2.7 billion in income and taking intentional steps to hide that offshore income.

The Senate included a discussion of this case in its report as an example of how this shell banking scheme has been used for tax evasion. It also discussed some of the organizational breakdowns that allowed this and other cases like this to go undetected. This further emphasizes the potential that the IRS will soon initiate a crackdown on this kind of shell banking and reporting evasion.

The Senate report named this case the "largest tax evasion case brought against an individual in U.S. history." It ultimately contained 39 counts of criminal tax offenses for evading taxes, failing to file required foreign information reporting, money laundering, and more.

Foreign Bank Reporting Requirements

Another route that the Senate report suggested should have been pursued is that the Swiss bank involved in this case potentially should have reported the funds anyway under FACTA. Under the rules for foreign banks that partner to enforce FATCA, they only have to report transactions when they have "reason to know" that the money has a source in the U.S. The Senate argues that even though the money was transferred through a shell company acting as a financial institution, the Swiss bank might have still had "reason to know" that the money had a U.S. source.

If these banks begin more rigorous investigation and enforcement to protect themselves, the IRS might not even need as much effort to step up its own enforcement, and these schemes could be discovered through the FACTA reporting systems already in place.

Essentially, the Senate would like to have the burden of investigation shifted to these offshore institutions that can more easily spot the transactions that come through their doors. If this were to happen, more instances of offshore tax evasion and non-reporting of required offshore information returns could potentially be more easily discovered.

This risk also adds increased urgency for anyone facing potential offshore IRS criminal tax investigation, auditing of foreign financial accounts, or criminal tax prosecution for shell banking schemes. Contact our Dual Licensed International Tax Attorneys and CPAs today.

