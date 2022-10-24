Resolve Systems' IT Automation SaaS Solution Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Advancing modern work and accelerating innovation with low-code automation

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the availability of its solution, Resolve IT Automation & Orchestration SaaS Edition, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. As part of the Azure Marketplace, IT infrastructure and operations practitioners can now automate and orchestrate complex use cases across their hybrid infrastructures with the SaaS edition.

Resolve Systems (PRNewsfoto/Resolve Systems) (PRNewswire)

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing includes a free trial of Resolve's IT Automation as a Service. The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure, connecting companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions.

Resolve's packaged solutions accelerate innovation with low code to deliver modern service experiences with IT process automation. Available in more than 100 countries and regions, the Azure Marketplace provides a broad channel for Resolve's IT Automation platform.

"At Resolve, it is our mission to help IT teams worldwide accelerate IT innovation with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "With the ability to respond and remediate IT issues faster, Resolve helps turbocharge speed and efficiency across IT functions. Our listing on the Azure Marketplace means that IT teams can now enable their organization to move faster, do more with less, and drive business innovation with the power of purpose-built automation."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Resolve Systems to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

Resolve's easy to use SaaS solution delivers automation that helps organizations to reduce mean time to response (MTTR), exceed their SLAs, and quickly diagnose and auto-remediate issues.

Automate simple troubleshooting to the most complex diagnosis with 1000s of pre-built automations with Automation Exchange . Extensive library of prebuilt workflows jumpstarts end-to-end automation.

Remediate issues faster. Spot problems immediately to aid in incident resolution. Automatically collect data from IT systems and tools to read from color-coded dashboards.

Maximize your existing IT investments with out of the box integrations and connectors to allow seamless integration with any IT tool bidirectionally.

Manage complex IT ecosystems with thousands of prebuilt action tasks, process templates, and runbooks. Automate compute, storage, network, cloud, and service desk use cases with a powerful automation platform.

Standardize IT processes with a unified orchestration and automation platform . Robust unified orchestration layer creates a centralized automation hub.

Accelerate delivery of new automations with no code, low-code, bring your own code. Drag-and-drop Automation Designer, Form Builder, and Page Builder offer a user-friendly, low-code user experience.

With proven success across diverse customer environments, Resolve's automations can support all IT use cases from maintenance checks and Azure resource provisioning to incident remediation, increasing IT speed and more.

To learn more about Resolve Systems, view its listing and free trial in the Azure Marketplace.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

Learn more at resolve.io, follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems, and LinkedIn.

Resolve Systems Press Contact:

Christy Kemp

Dahlia Public Relations

ckemp@dahliapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resolve Systems