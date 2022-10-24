KaliVir Immunotherapeutics to Present at 14th International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, today announced that Dr. Stephen Thorne, Co-Founder and CSO, will present data on its product candidate VET3-TGI at the 14th International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference (IOVC), taking place October 23-26, 2022, in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan.

VET3-TGI is based on KaliVir's unique Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform, capable of generating potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET3-TGI incorporates modifications granting the expression of CXCR3, IL-12 and a TGF-β inhibitor, allowing for efficient trafficking to the tumor, activation of anti-tumor immune responses and inhibition of immunosuppressive activity.

Presentation Overview

Title: A novel oncolytic virotherapy, VET3-TGI, displays potent therapeutic activity in multiple mouse tumor models through blocking TGF-beta and augmenting type 1 immune response Date: Wednesday October 26, 2022 Time: 8:45 am Location: Karuizawa Prince Hotel West, Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs. The company has developed a unique vaccinia virus-based platform, Vaccinia Enhanced Template "VET" Platform, that can generate potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET™ platform utilizes the large transgene capacity of the vaccinia virus to deliver therapeutics matched to tumor immunophenotypes to stimulate patients' immune systems and modify the tumor microenvironment. KaliVir's oncolytic virus candidates are designed to be safe, potent and systemically deliverable to treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. KaliVir has separate collaborations with Roche and Astellas Pharma to design and generate novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses derived from the VET™ platform. In addition, Astellas entered into a world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize KaliVir's initial lead clinical candidate VET2-L2 oncolytic vaccinia virus. KaliVir is currently advancing multiple therapeutic candidates toward the clinic. For more information, please visit www.kalivir.com.

