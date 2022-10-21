Shawna Gilbert Promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Development of RE/MAX, LLC

Established Company Executive Will Now Also Oversee RE/MAX Commercial in her Elevated Role

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, announced the promotion of Shawna Gilbert to Senior Vice President of Global Development.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

Gilbert's strategic leadership and guidance supports RE/MAX affiliates located outside the U.S. and Canada as they build their businesses with RE/MAX. In her elevated role, Gilbert and her team will continue to deliver world-class service and leadership to RE/MAX global region owners. Additionally, due to its growth in global markets, Gilbert will also begin overseeing RE/MAX Commercial, the specialty brand with 11,000 brokers and a presence in more than 80 countries and territories. In 2021, brokers in the RE/MAX Commercial network closed over 50,000 commercial transactions and $19 billion in commercial volume.

"There's a real sense of community among the nearly 60,000 global region owners, broker/owners and sales associates outside the U.S. and Canada. We see an incredible amount of collaboration and sharing in the group, and it elevates the performance of everyone involved. It's an amazing thing to be part of," Gilbert said. "The global RE/MAX network has grown into a massive presence, but it truly feels like we're just getting started – as though even bigger things are still to come. The team and I are committed to fostering that same environment with RE/MAX Commercial."

Gilbert will continue to report to Mike Reagan, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development.

"Region owners across the globe have tremendous respect for Shawna and the entire Global Development team as they continue to deliver innovations, training and education to build sustainable regions around the world," said Reagan. "She is a tremendous asset to the RE/MAX leadership team, and we look forward to seeing what's to come."

Gilbert joined RE/MAX in 2010 as a Region Development Consultant and was promoted to Vice President, Global Development in 2017.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

