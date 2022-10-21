Incode Announces ANZ Expansion Amid Tremendous Global Growth

Proven industry veterans Martin Lazarevic, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand; and Ashley Hoey, Technical Director, Asia Pacific; will help drive growth in the APAC region during pivotal time

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode , the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced two new strategic hires, Martin Lazarevic, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ); and Ashley (Ash) Hoey, Technical Director, Asia Pacific (APAC). The additions of Lazarevic and Hoey to Incode's team underscore the company's commitment to adding resources in its key strategic markets, expanding its worldwide operations, and accelerating global growth through its partner network as the next-generation leader in digital identity.

Lazarevic brings nearly 20 years of experience scaling Identity companies through his strategic vision, leadership and business development skills. He most recently served as the General Manager of National Crime Check (NCC), a government-accredited provider of National Police Checking Services in Australia. In his role as Incode's General Manager, ANZ, Lazarevic will take ownership of the ANZ region to further Incode's position as the most trusted and preferred provider for identity verification. More specifically, Lazarevic will cultivate and grow relationships with industry leaders and partners to increase sales and new strategic opportunities, in addition to providing direction on how Incode's product teams can address specific regional requirements.

"This is a transformative period at Incode as we invest in and expand our operations in Australia and New Zealand," Dean Hickman-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of Incode said. "We are thrilled to have Martin on board as we continue to drive growth across the Asia Pacific region. His management skills and deep understanding of the marketplace, partner base, industry trends, and products will help us rapidly reach new heights."

Incode brings hyper-scale, no-code solutions to fulfill the requirements of the world's most important companies across highly regulated industries. These new strategic hires will help support Incode's recent record-setting revenue growth, which includes more than doubling its team globally, expanding to new markets, and growing its partnership ecosystem.

"I am excited to use my skills to further establish Incode as the industry leader for fully automated identity verification, and to build, develop, manage, and grow a multi-skilled team across the region," said Lazarevic. "Incode's mission to map together the identity of humankind inspires me, and I am thrilled to begin fostering meaningful relationships with customers, industry leaders, and partners, as the new General Manager, ANZ."

Incode continues prioritizing growth in APAC with the appointment of Ash Hoey as Technical Director for the region. Drawing from nearly two decades of experience achieving incredible growth for multiple technology startups, Hoey will drive awareness and engagement for Incode's innovative platform and help build a team of pre-sales engineers. Hoey has first-hand experience growing startups as the founder of RapidID.com, an identity verification company built to onboard customers safely and securely, which was successfully acquired by XREF.com in 2019. Hoey most recently worked in various senior roles at innovative tech startups, including blockchain services company STADIO, which offers a next generation Web3 enabled ecosystem for brands and creators. Over the next 12 months, Hoey will work closely with the product, engineering and marketing teams to achieve database and government integration requirements and determine go-to-market strategy.

"We are delighted to have Ash join the team as our Technical Leader for the APAC market, where we are seeing tremendous growth across Telco, Fintech, Government and the Web-economy sectors," continued Dean Hickman-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at Incode. "With his proven track record of steering business direction and strategy, overseeing technical product development, and managing large scale Identity project integration, Ash will be a great addition to our team. Ash is fantastic at delivering successful outcomes for Customers and I am certain we will see continued significant growth in APAC under his leadership."

"I am looking forward to bringing my skills and expertise to the Incode team during this time of incredible growth and expansion," said Hoey. "Incode's traction is impressive, and I'm excited to work with the product and engineering teams to deliver valuable solutions to meet the exact customer needs for scale and accuracy across this hyper-growth region. It is going to be a great journey working with an incredible team and integrating Incode's next-generation technology in important ways."

The appointment of Lazarevic and Hoey comes on the heels of Incode introducing Incode Workflows , a new functionality that helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, increasing conversion and maximizing time to revenue.

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

