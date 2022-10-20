Neolith does it again, and keeps on expanding its presence in North America with the opening of a new 28,000 sqf distribution center situated in Florida, following the success of the one recently opened in New Jersey

As part of its growth and expansion strategy, the sintered stone global leader continues its North American acceleration driven by design, innovation, and sustainability

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neolith, the world leader in sintered stone, celebrated last Thursday, the official opening of its Florida distribution center and unique living spaces showroom, with more than 350 international designers, architects, with top representatives from their community, and brand lovers that joined a great night for such historical moment. The guests had the opportunity to witness firsthand the high-end design and architectural solutions presented to inspire the creation of unique spaces indoor and outdoor, hospitality and commercial environments.

The evening allowed guests to touch, feel and live in the world of Neolith with a curation of uniquely designed kitchen, bath, living and meeting room spaces on display, all connected to an ambitious slab gallery offering Neolith's full collection in a total of 28, 000 square-foot facility. The event was catered by Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design and entertainment was provided by Violinist Gary Lovini, DJ Archila Music and live art by Antonyo Marest. The Neolith team was also thrilled to welcome onsite Jean Porsche, world renowned architect and interior designer who has delivered incredible residential and commercial projects with Neolith and was most recently awarded winner for his space at Casa Décor, Madrid's prestigious annual design event. The ocassion was also attended by the General Consul of Spain in Miami, Jaime Lacadena Higuera, whom together with the Executive team members who traveled for the event, and some local employees, officialized the grand opening of the venue.

"We could not be happier to be here in Florida, celebrating the expansion of our North America business with our local and regional partners" said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group. "North America is a key region for us, for everything that it represents, and with this opening, we wish to inspire professionals and consumers to create and enjoy extraordinary experiences with our brand. This is the second opening of the year on the east coast following the recent success of New Jersey's opening, and as part of our strategic agenda, we will continue to accelerate our growth with another imminent opening in the market".

Developed by the company's Research, Development, and Innovation Department, Neolith Iconic Design, was also exclusively showcased at the event for the first time in North America. The unprecedented launch of this new 3D printing generation surfaces is a first of its kind in the industry, allowing an integral design throughout the volume of the surface, in addition to offering brighter colors and new textures.

This in-house patented and exclusive technology is the result of two years of diligent work, that represents a revolutionary change, opening the doors for architects and designers to exclusive design tools so they may turn their creations into reality with no limits on their imaginations.

"Neolith is committed to offering the best-in-class architectural and design solutions for our partners in North America and around the world and, ultimately, for the consumer, and we have put the best team in place to achieve this," said James Amendola, Vice President East Coast of North America for Neolith. "We're very excited about the future and what's coming up, which will enable our distributors and partners on the continent, to keep on satisfying their needs with the most sustainable, design driven and functional surface in the market to create unique spaces and environments for our end-consumers."

Neolith's new Florida facility is now part of the biggest dedicated Sintered Stone distribution network in North America, which includes a total of 35 centers and showrooms.

Located just 18 miles from downtown Miami, the facility is located at 2500 Commerce Center Way Unit 300, Pembroke Park, Florida 33023.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading sintered stone brand. It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials. Designed and manufactured to meet the most demanding needs in the world of architecture and interior design, Neolith stands out due to its quality, versatility, durability, and elegance as well as its sustainability. Around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings for indoor and outdoor areas with exquisite designs in combination with high performance. Committed to social responsibility, Neolith is also the first company in its sector to have achieved carbon neutral status in 2019. The company is present in more than 100 countries through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

