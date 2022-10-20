MJV Innovation Launches Annual Digital Trends Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Innovation, a global consultancy on business transformation and digital has released its annual Digital Trends Report for 2023. The highly-anticipated research report examines the leading trends and ideas that will impact digital strategy in 2023 and beyond for companies.

MJV's report is trusted by Fortune 500 companies around the globe who harness the firm's services, including design thinking, business transformation and data design.

The 2023 report focuses on six segments of digital: discovery and research, software development, agile, CX management, prototyping and go-to-market, and big data literacy. The report provides a roadmap for business leaders and decision makers to stay on the cutting edge of competition in industries including consumer goods, technology, financial services, insurance and more.

The report can be downloaded for free from: https://trendsreport.mjvinnovation.com/digital-trends-report-2023/

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

