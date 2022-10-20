Medifast to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 3, 2022. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://app.webinar.net/DJnZ9Kw9ry8, and will be archived online and available through November 17, 2022. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, November 3, 2022, through November 10, 2022. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 5231199.

About Medifast ®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.