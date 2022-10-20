Guide Sensmart unveiled the World's First MP-level Portable Thermal Camera at OPTATEC 2022

WUHAN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus, the 15th Optatec international trade fair for optical technologies, components and systems returned to Messe Frankfurt from the 18th through the 20th of October, 2022, where Guide Sensmart has launched the PT Series, the world's first portable thermal camera with megapixel-level infrared resolution.

Guide Sensmart Booth D129 in Hall 8 (PRNewswire)

PT Series brings the advanced thermal imaging camera to the next level (PRNewswire)

PT Series brings the advanced thermal imaging camera to the next level

Prior to the release of this flagship camera, Guide Sensmart made remarkable advancement in the high-end thermal camera market by releasing its first 1024x768 PS800 high-performance portable infrared thermal camera at the end of last year. After ten months, the high-level thermal camera enters the Megapixel-level age with this 1280x1024. It offers a significantly higher level of professional clarity to ensure that the images are simple to read and assists in identifying minute temperature variations that are suggestive of emerging faults and issues. Users may easily and comfortably diagnose electrical or mechanical issues in some tough manufacturing and production situations and difficult-to-reach places, thanks to the bright 5.5" LCD multipoint touchscreen and a 90° rotating lens module.

PT Series has new features that other thermal cameras don't have

Wide-area and telephoto views are both accessible with the dual 8 MP and 16 MP visible light lenses.

Data exchange between this camera and another mobile device is made possible in 5 seconds by NFC one-touch transmission.

As long as an update is available, users have the option to upgrade the PT Series through the OTA update.

The 5G module provides users with the ultra-reliable, low-latency network they need. This is the first time the infrared thermal imaging camera has been used with a 5G network.

Applications for PT Series are numerous

The PT Series has a wide range of uses in electric power, ferrous metallurgy, petrochemical, industrial manufacturing, building inspection, and scientific research, etc.

Guide Sensmart will once again display the PT Series at its forthcoming event, the Global Automotive Components And Suppliers Expo in November. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the PT Series.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co.,Ltd