DepositLink Becomes EXIT Realty's Premier Partner for Digital Payments

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink is pleased to announce that it has become EXIT Realty Corp. International's Premier Partner for digital payments.

DepositLink (PRNewsfoto/DepositLink) (PRNewswire)

DepositLink is a market leading digital payments platform that will allow EXIT Realty brokers and agents to request and send earnest money deposits, rental payments, and commissions from any device in minutes.

"We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking company like EXIT Realty," said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder of DepositLink. "With DepositLink, EXIT brokers and agents will be able to eliminate the inefficiencies and liabilities caused by paper checks and risky bank wires."

The DepositLink solution offers the following to EXIT Realty associates at no cost:

Bank-level security

Transfer up to $500K in a single payment

Funds clear in one business day

Add multiple escrow and commission accounts

Real-time tracking and reporting

No app download is required

DepositLink is exhibiting at the EXIT Realty International Annual Convention, October 25-28, in Amelia Island, Florida, and welcomes EXIT Associates to visit Booth #306 to learn more.

To get started, EXIT Realty brokers are encouraged to book a demo with DepositLink .

About DepositLink

DepositLink is a digital platform that allows real estate companies and agents to request earnest money deposits, rental payments, and commissions in minutes. Buyers and renters pay a modest $12 to make a payment, and transactions clear in one business day. There is no cost to agents and brokers.

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A forward-thinking real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT associates, have earned over half a billion dollars in income. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and $7 million has been allocated to charity.

Contact: Marketing@DepositLink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DepositLink