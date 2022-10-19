Westgate Resorts and Imprint Launch the New World of Westgate Mastercard® Credit Card with Enhanced Rewards-Earning Structure and Special Benefits

Westgate has re-launched its credit card with more flexible rewards for cardholders to use across the World of Westgate.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts, in partnership with the modern co-branded credit card company, Imprint, is excited to announce the launch of the brand new World of Westgate Mastercard® Credit Card. Designed with travel and timeshare ownership in mind, the new credit card allows cardholders to earn flexible rewards and use them toward Westgate Resorts purchases, including mortgage and HOA payments, rental nights, on-property F&B, and more.

"The new World of Westgate Mastercard features an enhanced rewards structure that helps make timeshare ownership and vacations even more affordable," said John Willman, treasurer of Westgate Resorts. "We're thrilled to provide cardholders with a program supported by a state of the art mobile app that allows users to view their transactions, make payments, and monitor their rewards in real time."

Cardholders will earn 3% rewards on Westgate Resorts purchases and 1% rewards everywhere else.* Additional benefits include a $50 welcome bonus after three purchases within the first 180 days of sign-up.**

"At Imprint, our mission is to build the best way to pay," said Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint. "Westgate loves their owners and guests, and we are excited to launch this program and deliver a more modern and rewarding experience for cardholders."

Among the many benefits of the World of Westgate Mastercard, the card has no annual fee and no cap on the rewards cardholders can earn. Potential cardholders can apply for the credit card to see if they are approved with no impact to their credit score, and they can access their new card instantly on the Imprint app.

The World of Westgate Mastercard credit card accounts are issued by First Electronic Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. World of Westgate Mastercard is powered by Imprint Payments. See Rewards Programs Terms & Conditions for more details.

For more information and to sign-up for the World of Westgate Mastercard, visit www.imprint.co/world-of-westgate.

*See Rewards Program Terms & Conditions and Credit Program Cardholder Agreemen t for more details. Subject to eligibility.

** You will receive 50,000 points with this offer, which can be redeemed for $50 back on future purchases at Westgate Resorts when you use the card to make three purchases within the first 180 days after sign up.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately-held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Imprint

Imprint is a modern co-branded credit card issuer that provides enterprise-scale brands with more impactful card programs and rewards experiences to increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack delivers highly customized rewards experiences—with real-time, earn-as-you-pay rewards redemptions – and fulfillment for cardholders. Imprint works with brand partners to provide the level of integration tailored to what they want, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is backed by leading funds, fintech companies, and individuals including Kleiner Perkins, Stripe, Thrive Capital, Affirm, James Corden and more. For more information about Imprint, please visit imprint.co.

