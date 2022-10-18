Winston & Strawn Adds Experienced Litigator Jervonne Newsome to Dallas Office

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Jervonne Newsome has joined the firm as a partner in the Dallas office and as a member of the Litigation Department.

A talented trial lawyer, Jervonne represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, corporate officers, and individuals in a wide range of complex civil and business litigation matters, including those involving breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, business torts, employment law, noncompete disputes and intellectual property, including trade secrets and trademark and patent infringement. Her litigation experience and trial acumen have garnered her great respect throughout the Dallas legal community.

She has been recognized as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" for three consecutive years and was named a 2021 and 2022 Texas Super Lawyers "Rising Star." D Magazine selected her to the list of "Best Lawyers Under 40." These professional accolades are complemented by her proven commitment to the community and to helping ensure that tomorrow's lawyers reflect a wide range of diverse talent and experience.

"I am proud and excited to join Winston & Strawn's litigation practice in Dallas," said Jervonne. "The firm has a well-earned reputation as one of the top trial firms in the country, and the remarkable success of the Dallas office over the last five-and-a-half years was a major draw for me. I look forward to contributing to the firm's extraordinary success and collaborating with lawyers for whom I have the greatest respect."

Prior to entering private practice, Jervonne clerked for the Hon. Bobby E. Shepherd of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the Hon. Denzil Price Marshall Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. More recently, she was a partner at a Dallas litigation boutique.

"Jervonne is part of the next generation of talented Texas trial lawyers," said Tom Melsheimer, managing partner of the Dallas office. "As Winston & Strawn continues to grow our trial practice in Dallas and throughout Texas, Jervonne will be a key player in that effort. I am very excited for her future at Winston."

"Jervonne is an outstanding litigator and an important addition to the Dallas office, now and for the future," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "She combines tremendous professional drive and a passion and deep commitment to fostering tomorrow's legal talent."

