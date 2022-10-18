VICHY Laboratoires Celebrates World Menopause Day with Launch of NEW Serum Specifically Formulated to Replenish Menopausal Skin

Brand Reinforces Commitment to Product Innovation with First-of-its-Kind Skincare for Menopausal Skin, Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Peri & Post Menopause

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VICHY Laboratoires, a doctor-founded brand with 90 years of skin health expertise and recommended worldwide by 50,000 dermatologists, announced today the launch of Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum, the newest of their dermatologist certified serums and first available product in a product line developed for peri- and post-menopausal skin. The serum is formulated with dermatological ingredients to help replenish the skin and reveal a radiant looking complexion. The innovation launches today on World Menopause Day as VICHY celebrates the skin of women in this transitional life stage.

Vichy (PRNewsfoto/Vichy Laboratoires USA) (PRNewswire)

Hormonal variations that occur leading up to and during menopause may lead to reduced collagen and lipid production in the skin and can cause increased dryness and wrinkles. The lightweight oil-in-water serum is certified with dermatologists and specifically formulated to meet the needs of these skin changes, with an effective combination of dermatological ingredients that together are clinically proven to deeply nourish and firm the skin while improving the look of dark spots and wrinkles and boosting radiance. At the end of a two-month clinical study of post-menopausal women, 98% of participants agreed their skin appearance looked smoother, while 96% felt their skin was nourished and 92% noticed a more even skin tone.

Key active ingredients of the new serum include:

ProXylane ® , a sugar protein hybrid derived from xylose, developed by L'Oreal for firmer skin and less visible wrinkles

Cassia Extract to plump and provide firmness to skin

Vitamins B3, C and E to help prevent oxidative damage

Omegas 6-9 that replenish moisture on dry skin, creating a protective lipid barrier

Vichy Volcanic Water to build a stronger skin moisture barrier and protect against exposome aggressors

"As a doctor-founded and recommended skincare brand, VICHY's formulation charter is both rooted in and backed by science to ensure clinically-proven results," said Minh-Dan Tran, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand, VICHY Laboratoires USA. "The latest addition to our growing line of targeted and efficacious serums, Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Peri & Post Menopause illustrates the brand's commitment to developing products that are designed to treat skin concerns at all stages of life."

To use, apply several drops of the serum in the morning and evening on cleansed skin as the first step in a skincare routine. Shake well before use to mix the bi-phase, oil-in-water formula. Follow with moisturizer and use under SPF during the day for best results.

New VICHY Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Peri & Post Menopause is available in a 1-ounce bottle at VICHYUSA.com for $39.00 USD.

For more information about VICHY Laboratoires and its products, please visit VICHYUSA.com.

About VICHY Laboratoires

VICHY Laboratoires: committed to skin health science. A doctor-founded French Pharmacy skincare brand created in 1931, VICHY Laboratoires has a mission to empower individuals to maximize their skin health at every stage of life. VICHY Laboratoires is committed to understanding the science of healthy skin, pioneering research on the exposome – the cumulative impact of lifestyle, environmental and hormonal factors across our lifetime – for over 40 years. At the core of every formulation is the 15 mineral-rich VICHY Volcanic Water, naturally sourced from French volcanoes and clinically proven to strengthen and protect the skin from exposome aggressors. As the #3 brand recommended by dermatologists worldwide, our products promise efficacy and safety, formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients backed by science. For additional information, please visit www.vichyusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vichy Laboratoires USA