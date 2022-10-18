Toledo Solar and KordSA Announce Collaborative Partnership

New International Partnership to Expand Solar Solutions to Turkey, the EU and Central Asia

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Solar Inc, a leading American manufacturer of the world's most powerful, innovative, and durable solar panels and glass, and KordSA , a global leader in large scale, advanced material manufacturing with a proven track record in operational excellence and leadership in ESG, today announced a collaborative partnership and strategic alliance to bring Toledo Solar's best of breed, thin film solar technology to Europe and Central Asia.

This renewable energy partnership between TSI and KordSA is a response to the immediate political and economic realities globally. Combined with urgent global climate concerns and long-term sustainability initiatives, European government leaders, company executives, and ordinary citizens are rapidly scaling up investments in expanded solar solutions. KordSA, a division of Sabanci Holding Group, has invested in Toledo Solar and licensed rights to open Toledo Solar factories across the European continent and Central Asia, starting with Turkey and Central Europe.

"KordSA is deeply committed to a sustainable life and actively pursues opportunities in the area of equipment for climate technologies. We have seen that Toledo Solar's management philosophy and technology is a great fit to KordSA's. We look forward to executing the plans which will be built through this strategic alliance." said Ibrahim Ozgur Yildirim, CEO of KordSA.

The superior power per square meter output, industry leading low carbon footprint, and recyclability of Toledo Solar's frameless, all-glass, thin film, and ultra-durable solar modules make them an ideal solution for the rooftops of Europe's homes, businesses, and factories. With this new collaborative partnership, Toledo Solar and KordSA will work together to build Gigawatts (GWs) of capacity and expand the technology's adoption beyond the rooftop to European sized solar farms (5 to 50 MW) and the rapidly growing energy sectors of floating solar, Building solar (BIPV), Automotive (AIPV), and Agricultural (AgriPV).

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KordSA. Their demonstrated expertise in setting and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence, human resource development and environmental stewardship while rapidly scaling factory deployments globally is unparalleled. This strategic partnership will provide a meaningful contribution to Europe's drive to achieve greater energy independence and resilience," said Aaron Bates, Chairman and CEO of Toledo Solar Inc. "We look forward to working collaboratively and strategically with KordSA and SGH to enhance Europe and Central Asia's solar power capacity and energy independence in a responsible way. For too long the world has relied upon adversarial countries to meet rising energy demands. Our partnership is the beginning of a future for energy independence of nations across the globe."

About Toledo Solar

Toledo Solar is an American manufacturer of the world's most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass. The company currently manufactures 100% of its panels in its Toledo, Ohio factory, with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The fully recyclable, stunningly efficient thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar are installed on American homes and businesses throughout the U.S. Headquartered in NW Ohio, Toledo Solar is a proud member of the US-MAC, The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050 an NSF IUCRC), and The Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium (CTAC). Toledo Solar is dedicated to helping America and countries around the world achieve energy independence and self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar .

About KordSA

KordSA is a leading global player in tire, composite, and construction reinforcement in the advanced materials market, operating in 6 countries, Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, and the U.S. with its 13 production facilities and 5,000 reinforcers. KordSA aims to create sustainable value by offering high-value-added innovative reinforcement solutions for its customers, employees, stakeholders, and communities with a mission to "Reinforce Life." KordSA places innovation at the core of its business and has 2 R&D centers in Turkey. For more information, visit www.kordsa.com/en/

