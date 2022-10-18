TKO Miller Advises Animix, LLC on its Sale to Benford Capital Partners

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Animix, LLC ("Animix"), a leading supplier of water-dispersible premixes, supplements, and ingredients to the animal milk replacer industry to Benford Capital Partners ("Benford Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with a focus on niche manufacturing, service companies, and distributors in the middle market.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About Animix

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Juneau, WI, Animix is a leading provider of critical nutrients and custom-formulated, water-soluble premixes, supplements, and ingredients used in the production of milk substitutes and other animal feed products. Animix has steadily grown from a regional to an internationally recognized and award-winning provider of animal feed additives with an emphasis on calves and other young animal nutrition.

About Benford Capital

Founded in 2004, Benford Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buying and building leading lower middle market companies in partnership with founders and management. Since inception, Benford Capital has acquired 40 companies, including several add-on acquisitions, and currently owns 13 platform companies.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

Contact:

Katie Yde

(414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller