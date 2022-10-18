Sage Creek Energy Partners Announces Submission of Application to the Railroad Commission for the Development of Trinity Gas Storage

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Creek Energy Partners has announced the submission of applications to the Railroad Commission of Texas for the development of Trinity Gas Storage, a new natural gas storage facility in East Texas. This is the first new gas storage facility to be developed in Texas in well over a decade. With initial capacity of approximately 24 Bcf, the new gas storage facility will be instrumental in balancing the ever-growing renewable energy supply in Texas and in providing safe and reliable gas service for the benefit of the residents, businesses, and industry in Texas. Trinity anticipates commercial operations will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

"We have had an amazing response to this new gas storage development project. There are more customers than capacity available for our first phase of development." explained Matt Hurley, Chief Commercial Officer, and Executive Vice President of Trinity Gas Storage. Trinity will be interconnected to nearly all the major intrastate pipelines in Texas and serve the major metroplexes of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, along with the Gulf Coast.

Jim Goetz, CEO of Trinity Gas Storage, commented, "This new gas storage development is critical to the Texas energy complex given the changing landscape of the power sector and unprecedented growth in Texas. We are excited about the submission of our applications as this marks a significant milestone towards increasing the reliability and resiliency of energy delivery in Texas. We have a committed team who have worked tirelessly to complete this application in preparation to make Trinity Gas Storage best in class for Texas."

Trinity Gas Storage can ultimately be expanded to over 50 Bcf of working gas capacity with firm, uninterrupted delivery of natural gas in excess of 1.75 Bcf/d.

About Sage Creek Energy Partners, LLC

Sage Creek Energy Partners, LLC ("Sage Creek") is engaged in the development and operations of midstream energy projects. Sage Creek is the exclusive developer of Trinity Gas Storage, LLC.

About Trinity Gas Storage, LLC

Trinity Gas Storage, LLC is an independent development project in Anderson County, Texas with offices in Flower Mound, TX and Houston, TX.

