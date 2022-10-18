People.ai Now Listed On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Enterprise revenue intelligence leader showcases the combined power of People.ai and Oracle during Oracle CloudWorld

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced at Oracle CloudWorld that People.ai Revenue Intelligence for Oracle is listed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace , a centralized repository of enterprise applications, and can be integrated with Oracle Sales Fusion.

People.ai Revenue Intelligence for Oracle enables high-level business benefits. Together, People.ai and Oracle drive increased sales productivity, greater deal success and improved buyer satisfaction by automatically capturing sales account and deal activity and surfacing engagement insights that help generate pipeline and close deals. Their partnership allows customers to:

Spend more time selling with AI-powered automatic data activity capture that frees sellers from nearly all manual data-entry tasks.

Put the right prospects at the center of every deal to grow pipeline and close deals faster.

Drive more and bigger deals, faster.

Understand the true health of their pipeline using engagement metrics.

Stay on top of every deal, and proactively find and course-correct deals at risk.

LinkedIn's Global State of Sales 2022 report found sellers spend only 30% of their time actually selling, making automatic activity data capturing essential for reps to do the most important part of their job. According to Forrester , 61% of purchasing decisions now involve four or more people, up 47% since 2019. Helping sellers navigate larger, more complex buyer groups is critical for deal progression, making this partnership essential.

"People.ai's ability to capture seller activity directly from their email, calendar and web conferencing tools and then to turn activity data into revenue and engagement insights in Oracle Fusion Sales will provide Oracle's enterprise customers with an accurate revenue picture from pipeline to close to renewal. As a result, sales teams can win more deals and generate more revenue faster than ever before," said Oleg Rogynskyy , CEO of People.ai. "People.ai's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of People.ai and the revenue intelligence we provide. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to achieve our business goals."

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services, including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics. Customers get access to leading computing, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Oracle CloudWorld attendees can visit People.ai at booth #324 in the CloudWorld Hub Customer Experience section to learn how to transform their revenue engine with the combined power of People.ai and Oracle Sales Cloud. increasing sales productivity, gaining visibility into activities that impact pipeline and win rates, and increasing buyer satisfaction. Additionally, People.ai will host the following sessions at Oracle CloudWorld:

Automating Oracle Fusion Sales Data to Drive Impactful Revenue Transformation: Join Jesse Daily , People.ai's VP of Sales Engineering, as he discusses AI-powered automatic activity capture for Oracle CRM and how it's forever changing the game for sales, marketing and operations teams. He'll also cover what enterprises can do today to maximize CRM adoption and data quality while driving impactful transformation across the organization.

Learn from Revenue to Grow Revenue: How to Win with Revenue Intelligence: You've never had so much data about your customers, your financials, and all your revenue-generating activities. Join People.ai's COO Art Harding to learn about People.ai & Oracle's integrated solution that breaks down data silos to unlock the hidden, actionable signals in your revenue data. : You've never had so much data about your customers, your financials, and all your revenue-generating activities. Jointo learn about People.ai & Oracle's integrated solution that breaks down data silos to unlock the hidden, actionable signals in your revenue data.

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage with in each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

