MiTAC Showcases 5G RAN Solutions at the 2022 OCP Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 18, 2022 – MiTAC Computing Technology, an industry-leading server and storage solution provider for enterprise, cloud and 5G edge computing, today introduced the latest edge servers for 5G RAN end to end solutions at the 2022 OCP Global Summit at the San Jose Convention Center, booth #C6, October 18-20.

"We are excited to showcase our achievements in 5G RAN development that can enable customers to build modern 5G infrastructure with our outstanding edge servers," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of Server Infrastructure Business Unit of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation.

The new edge solution exhibits include product line of MiTAC's Firestone 2, Aowanda and Whitestone. These servers accommodate a variety of functions for 5G Core, CU (Centralized Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) applications.

Showcase Highlights

rd Generation Intel ® Xeon ® Scalable processors. The FS2D11 not only provides options for either AC power or -48VDC input but also supports up to two high performance GPU cards. This server is ideal for swapping AI inference workloads from cloud to edge. The new 2U edge server Firestone2 FS2D11 is a dual socket server supporting 3Generation IntelXeonScalable processors. The FS2D11 not only provides options for either AC power or -48VDC input but also supports up to two high performance GPU cards. This server is ideal for swapping AI inference workloads from cloud to edge.

MiTAC's Whitestone WS1S01 is a 1U DU server based on 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This server is an O-RAN compliant solution, supporting a range of baseband function split options. The WS1S01 is designed with GNSS input and 10MHZ or 1PPS input for time synchronization as specified by 3GPP. The compact chassis design and a wide-range temperature are well suited for telecom rack cabinet deployment.

rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors."As a long-standing collaborator with MiTAC, we are excited about the roll-out of their new and feature-rich edge server solutions for 5G infrastructure at OCP Global Summit 2022. AMI will continue to work closely with MiTAC to enable their OCP platforms with our best-in-class firmware solutions. We invite visitors to our AMI Booth A14 for a demo of our Aptio OpenEdition™ and MegaRAC OpenEdition™ firmware on the MiTAC Aowanda platform, showcasing the latest UEFI specifications and the security and modularity that today's platforms require," said Kelly Bryant , Chief Product Officer of AMI. MiTAC's Aownda AD211 is an OCP Inspired™ 2U 3Node edge server featuring 3Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors."As a long-standing collaborator with MiTAC, we are excited about the roll-out of their new and feature-rich edge server solutions for 5G infrastructure at OCP Global Summit 2022. AMI will continue to work closely with MiTAC to enable their OCP platforms with our best-in-class firmware solutions. We invite visitors to our AMI Booth A14 for a demo of our Aptio OpenEdition™ and MegaRAC OpenEdition™ firmware on the MiTAC Aowanda platform, showcasing the latest UEFI specifications and the security and modularity that today's platforms require," said, Chief Product Officer of AMI.

