Koch Engineered Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with ION Clean Energy

Companies to combine license technology and proprietary equipment and services to offer optimized carbon capture plants for customers around the world

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) has entered into a definitive strategic partnership agreement with ION Clean Energy (ION), a leading developer of the most effective and economic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture technology in the market today.

A comprehensive package for industrial end users that can make CO2 capture more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

This partnership is focused on optimizing plant design in a variety of industries, coupling ION's world-class technology with subject matter experts within the companies that make up KES, including:

Koch-Glitsch, a world leader in mass transfer equipment critical to achieving ION's CO 2 capture performance

Optimized Process Designs, a top EPC firm that provides customers with detailed engineering packages in multiple disciplines, single-point procurement for equipment and materials, fabrication and direct-hired construction services

Koch Specialty Plant Services, a leader in onsite vessel fabrication and process critical equipment installation

"With our advantaged capabilities and ION's cutting-edge technology, we have a comprehensive package for industrial end users that can make CO 2 capture a more energy-efficient and cost-effective option," said Ben Gurtler, commercial director of carbon capture, KES. "This is a win-win partnership, not only for KES and ION but also for our customers."

ION's technology has demonstrated transformational performance that is more effective and economical than current commercial CO 2 capture solutions. ION is commercializing its proprietary liquid absorbent process and enabling technologies for use by large point sources, including natural gas and coal-fired power plants, as well as other industrial CO 2 emitters such as hydrogen, cement, petrochemical, steel, and mining operations. Its solvent-based capture technology for post-combustion utility and industrial source applications helps reduce CapEx and OpEx, while capturing at least 95% of CO 2 from stack emissions and flue gases.

Most recently, ION has been the technology of choice for U.S. Department of Energy-funded commercial Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies for CO 2 capture systems at Tampa Electric Company's Polk Power Station and Calpine's Delta Energy Center. ION has also tested and proved its performance at the National Carbon Capture Center in Alabama and the CO 2 Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway, the world's largest and most advanced CO 2 capture test facility.

"This is a big next step. KES is bringing real solutions and scale to the table, and we are excited for our collaboration with them," said ION CEO Buz Brown. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial long-term relationship that helps both our companies and the customers we serve, delivering commercial-ready solutions that expand carbon capture technologies in industries throughout the world."

About ION Clean Energy, Inc.

ION was founded in 2008 in Boulder, Colorado, with the focus of developing carbon dioxide capture technologies to reduce overall costs and make CO 2 capture a more viable option for greenhouse gas mitigation. The Company is commercializing proprietary liquid absorbent and process technologies, which are more effective and cost efficient than current commercial solutions for use by point sources of CO 2 emissions, including natural gas and coal-fired power generators, and industrial emitters such as cement, petrochemical, steel, and mining operations.

About Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. Based in Wichita, Kansas, KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

