The Best Managed Detection and Response Software to Increase Visibility and Disrupt Cyber Threats Revealed by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Managed Detection and Response Data Quadrant, naming four providers as Gold Medalists.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) software applies endpoint detection and response solutions to provide an auto-response when endpoint security issues are detected. Organizations use MDR solutions to identify, monitor, track, and analyze threats using endpoint data and build rule-based responses to mitigate cybersecurity threats. MDR providers also offer their customers access to their pool of security researchers and engineers responsible for monitoring networks, analyzing incidents, and responding to security cases.

To support organizations that are working to mitigate the increased risk of cybersecurity attacks, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 121 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Managed Detection and Response Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

