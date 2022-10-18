Ampace P600 Power Supply Station Innovation Challenges Extreme Weather Conditions

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperature changes have encouraged innovation and development over the years to combat the growing issue of unpredictable weather patterns.

It is not a secret that recently, the weather has become more extreme. Whether there is flood in Bangladesh, prolonged hot weather in Europe, or hurricanes in the States, it can be unpredictable at the best of times. With great unpredictability comes the need to have a sense of security whilst on a trip, expedition or even at home.

Ampace recognizes some of the challenges faced by avid travelers, outdoor enthusiasts and even home dwellers. Ampace has endeavored to create a power supply station to counter these extreme weather conditions and events, at least in part. When there is an emergency situation such as a lack of power or oxygen, reliability is not just a nice feature it can be absolutely essential.

So, how exactly is Ampace innovating with this power supply station?

Without getting overly technical, Ampace P600 provides a hybrid battery (LiFePO4) which is the safest battery that can be found due to better thermal and structural stability. It can withstand high temperatures without combusting or decomposing. These batteries are non-toxic.

The durability of these batteries is also a noteworthy feature as they are able to do more cycles than regular lithium-ion batteries. The LiFePO4 battery has the edge over lithium-ion, in terms of cycle life (it lasts 4-5x longer) and safety, which is a key advantage because lithium-ion batteries can overheat and even catch fire, while LiFePO4 does not.

Being robust is a primary requirement for many devices these days, and that is why Ampace P600 adopted a drop-proof uni-body structure and high-standard electric components for enhanced durability. It can achieve 1000+ charge and discharge cycles. Ampace P600 has managed to deliver a highly secure supply station that is innovative, functional and even stylish.

Having an all-in-one toolkit at your disposal that can charge up to 11 devices, jump-start your car and keep you powered-up when the lights go out is not just useful, but it is becoming increasingly essential. Ampace P600 aims to offer maximum output in terms of value added to reinvigorate the power supply station market.

About Ampace:

Ampace has over 20 years of experience in the energy storage industry and is committed to building the world's leading power stations for new-era living, van dwellers, storage systems, high-profile explorers, and off-grid life.

