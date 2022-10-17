Nuovo Pasta Introduces Tour Of Italy Collection To Celebrate National Pasta Day…

STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pasta Day, Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd., the world's leading artisan pasta manufacturer, is proud to announce their inspired new Italian flavor packed product line, Tour of Italy Collection.

The Tour of Italy collection was conceived based on the growing consumer demand for the diverse regional Italian food offerings inspired from:

Ancient culture of Calabria , comes Calabrian Pepper, & Smoked Mozzarella ravioli.

The sunny seascape of Campania , Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone ravioli

Tuscany's enchanting rolling hills, Chicken Cacciatore ravioli

Roman street vendors of Lazio , Roasted Porchetta ravioli

Adriatic coast of the Veneto and Venice magical Lido, Shrimp, Lemon & Garlic ravioli

Mystical hills of Umbria Wild Mushroom & Truffle

Italy's culinary capital Emilia Romagna , Parmigiano & Prosciutto sacchette

These Nuovo pasta pillows of deliciousness are an invitation to tour the regional food specialties of Italy. A passport to visit Italy's culinary destinations through pasta tastings, embodies the mission of Nuovo to present innovative and creative ways to introduce pasta flavor profiles. The Tour Of Italy Collection is merchandised for the consumer in a modified atmosphere package to preserve freshness and provide a safe product. As always they are part of Nuovo's sustainability campaign, this earth friendly packaging is made from up to 80% post consumer plastics.

"Italian cuisine is distinct and renowned, tracing back thousands of years. As with all great cuisines of the world, Italian cuisine is a composite of influences from many different cultures over a large expanse of time. Nuovo Pasta Tour of Italy Premium Collection, celebrates the typical cuisines from each region – from USA to Italy through inspired chef crafted ingredients." says CEO and Founder Carl Zuanelli of Nuovo Pasta.

About Nuovo Pasta

Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd., a nationally recognized producer of premium refrigerated pasta and sauces. Nuovo was founded in 1989. Thirty years later, Nuovo employs over 200 people and maintains 140,000 sq ft in Stratford, CT and in Cleveland, OH. Currently Nuovo produces over 22,000,000 pounds of fresh pasta per year. Nuovo's products are sold in specialty stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs in all 50 states, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Nuovo creates a contemporary culinary experience by following a traditional age-old method of making pasta married with unique contemporary filling combinations.

Nuovo is an active member of the National Pasta Association (NPA) and the International Pasta Organization (IPO). In 2019, Nuovo celebrated 30 years serving delicious pasta and pesto sauces to tables across America. Entering its fourth decade, Nuovo continues a tradition of innovation offering chef-inspired fillings, using cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations.

The NUOVO way has redefined the gold standard of fresh pasta.

