InventHelp Inventor Develops Wide Area Direction Finding System (FED-2414)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an engineer and I wanted to create a wide area direction finding system that would be configured to locate both stationary and moving targets," said an inventor, from Redmond, Wash., "so I invented the DIRECTION FINDING SYSTEM. My scalable and user-customizable design would allow the system to accurately operate at multiple frequencies, while still operating semi autonomously."

The invention provides an improved design for a wide area direction finding system. In doing so, it offers an effective way to locate radio signals emitted for a given duration. It also can be used with a plurality of network conditions. Spectrum fingerprinting and history are but some of the available features. The invention features a flexible and portable design that is easy to operate with minimal bandwidth connectivity. Additionally, it is ideal for governmental and commercial service applications.

