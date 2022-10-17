FAU RANKS AS ONE OF 'DIVERSE' MAGAZINE'S TOP 100 MINORITY DEGREE PRODUCERS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine ranked Florida Atlantic University as No. 17 for graduating African American students with bachelor's degrees in all disciplines combined in its list of top 100 minority degree producers among American undergraduate and graduate institutions of higher education.

FAU's rankings among the Top 100 for all disciplines combined also include:

No. 17 for African Americans with bachelor's degrees

No. 40 for Hispanics with bachelor's degrees

No. 51 for African Americans with master's degrees

No. 53 for Hispanics with master's degrees

No. 44 for total minority students with bachelor's degrees

No. 60 for total minority students with master's degrees

"It is an honor to be recognized as a leader of equitable student achievement," said FAU President John Kelly. "FAU is committed to breaking down barriers to success, especially for traditionally underserved students. We are proud to be an institution that embraces diversity and creates generational change."

The data, compiled exclusively for Diverse by Rhonda V. Sharpe, Ph.D., founder and president of the Women's Institute for Science, Equity and Race, is the only national report on the ability of U.S. colleges and universities to award degrees to African American, Hispanic, Asian American and Native American students.

The Diverse top 100 report is the only national analysis to use the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education (preliminary 2020-2021 academic year). Using these statistics, Sharpe created rankings in the total number of degrees awarded at every American institution of higher education, as well as specific figures in major fields of study and disciplines. This marks the 31st consecutive year that Diverse (formerly Black Issues In Higher Education) has produced this original research.

Since 1984, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine has been the nation's premier publication covering the issues pertaining to underrepresented groups in American higher education. A comprehensive presentation of top 100 degree statistics can be found at top100.diverseeducation.com/

