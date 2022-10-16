Made-in-China.com: Brings Latest Sourcing Experience for Global Buyers

NANJING, China, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, will be holding its annual largest ever virtual sourcing expo from October 15 to October 31, 2022 via its website and mobile app. With over 5,000 suppliers registered as participants for the online event, the Sourcing Expo will bring global buyers a fantastic online sourcing experience and help seek new business opportunities.

With travel to China still remaining largely impractical, Made-in-China.com is working hard to ensure business continuity for global buyers.

This year's Sourcing Expo can be seen as an online carnival for the buyers, as four distinctive halls are arranged, "New Product Launch", "Select Factories", "Online Trading Center", and "One-Stop Shopping", which can bring fabulous sourcing experience to the buyers.

In the "New Product Launch" hall, the brand new products with latest design, technology and trend will be gathered there and showed in the live streaming. Selected great suppliers from 16 categories will gather in the live show rooms, do their new products launch, factories guide tour, and chat lively with buyers about purchasing demands.

If you would like to know about some superior Chinese suppliers in advance, you can visit Made-in-China.com Facebook official account to get their introduction and sharing videos.

While in the "One-Stop Shopping" hall, a tremendous sourcing experience can be expected. Made-in-China.com creates hotel, gym, home decoration material, auto parts and office these 5 common sourcing scenarios with advanced technology. Buyers can source in these scenarios with the smart guidance, enjoy the one-stop superior service of Made-in-China.com, shorten the sourcing period and raise the efficiency.

In the online trading center, buyers are able to place instant orders on a range of light industrial products. Great coupons are offered by Made-in-China.com and buyers can use once meets the demands. The whole trade process is under secured as Made-in-China.com offers STS guarantee service to protect money and products quality. The logistics process can be fully visualized if the products are shipped via Made-in-China.com's logistics services.

The Sourcing Expo starts from today to October 31. If you would like more information about this event, please call +86-25-6667 7777, or email buyerservice@made-in-china.com, or click https://expo.made-in-china.com/expo/register/2022-Sourcing-Expo?uim_source=mic&uim_medium=open_s&uim_campaign=2022SourcingExpoRegister

View original content:

SOURCE Made-in-China